Patrick Mahomes likes playing the ‘villain role’ as Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Kansas City will play in its fourth Super Bowl in five years against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas as the NFL’s current dynasty continues.

Speaking with Nate Burleson of CBS, Mahomes said the Chiefs have felt the hate this season as their winning ways have continued.

"You definitely have gotten that sense this year," Mahomes said. "I think this is the year that actually has kind of came out that way. That’s part of it. You turn into that villain, you turn into that team that everybody doesn’t want to win.

"You have to embrace that too, in order to be great. And I think you’ve seen the greats do that in every sport whenever they start building dynasties and stuff like that. And we want to do that, and we want to stamp out this Super Bowl win."

Mahomes said he has embraced the villain role this season as the Chiefs were forced to go on the road in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since he took over under center in Kansas City .

"I do, man," Mahomes said when asked if he likes playing the "villain role."

"And I don’t think I really understood it until this year. When you get in the playoffs, and you’re on the road, and you know it’s just you and your teammates versus everybody, it’s a different perspective."

Mahomes has a chance to join an elite quarterback group with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII . A win over the 49ers and Mahomes will join Troy Aikman with three Super Bowl victories and will be tied for third all-time.

While he’s still a ways off, Mahomes is inching closer to Tom Brady , whose seven rings are the most of all time.

Mahomes didn’t seem focused on surpassing Brady when asked about it during Super Bowl opening night.

"I mean, I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Mahomes said Monday, via NFL.com. "I mean, your goal is to be the best player that you can be. I know I'm blessed to be around a lot of great players around me.

"And so, right now, it's doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring. And then if you ask me that question in 15 years, and I'll see if I can get close to seven. But seven seems like a long ways away still."

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

