Over the years, the Super Bowl halftime show has transformed from a basic display of marching bands to a dazzling entertainment spectacle with A-list stars.

Today, it's just as eagerly awaited as the game, promising iconic musicians, breathtaking performances, and surprises.

Let's take a nostalgic journey through the decades, revisiting some of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows that have left an indelible mark on history.

RIHANNA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW DRAWS HUNDREDS OF FCC COMPLAINTS: REPORTS

It was announced in late September that Usher would be headlining Super Bowl LVIII.

Rihanna's comeback at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show became a historic moment, outshining all previous halftime performances with more than 121 million viewers. This performance marked her return to the stage after a five-year hiatus, and the moment was further enriched as she announced her pregnancy.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

At the 2022 Super Bowl LVI, the halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar earned accolades with five Creative Arts Emmy nominations.

The 2021 Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by The Weeknd. The performance took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020.

SUPER BOWL CITIES: THE MOST POPULAR LOCATIONS FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Maroon 5 and guest appearances by Travis Scott and Big Boi performed during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The headlining performer for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis was Justin Timberlake with a special appearance by the University of Minnesota Marching Band.

Lady Gaga's halftime show during Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston was praised for its high-energy and theatrical elements.

RIHANNA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW DRAWS HUNDREDS OF FCC COMPLAINTS: REPORTS

The headlining performers of Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, were Coldplay, with special guest appearances by Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

Katy Perry and special guests Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott preformed for the halftime show during Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The headline performer for Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was Bruno Mars, with a special guest appearance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

On Feb. 3, 2023, Beyoncé, with special guests from Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams performed at Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was headlined by Madonna, featuring a medley of her hits like "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer."

Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featured a high-energy performance by The Black Eyed Peas, with special guests Usher and Slash.

6 SUPER BOWL LVIII DIP RECIPES TO ADD TO YOUR SPREAD

The Who performed at Super Bowl XLIV halftime show on Feb. 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Super Bowl halftime show in 2008, during Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, featured Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, featured a legendary performance by Prince during halftime. Despite the pouring rain, Prince delivered an unforgettable setlist, including iconic hits like "Purple Rain" and "Let's Go Crazy."

SUPER BOWL 2022 HALFTIME SHOW HAS HOLLYWOOD, FANS 'OFFICIALLY' LOSING THEMSELVES: 'THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT'

The Rolling Stones gave a thrilling performance during Super Bowl XL at Ford Field in Detroit.

The halftime show during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, featured an iconic performance by Paul McCartney.

The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004 gained notoriety for a controversial incident involving performers Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. During their performance, Timberlake accidentally exposed Janet Jackson's breast, what was later referred to as a "wardrobe malfunction."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show in 2003 featured the performance of Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

The Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show on Feb. 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans with U2 paying tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Super Bowl XXXV halftime show on Jan. 28, 2001 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The theme for the halftime show was "The Kings of Rock and Pop," and it featured performances by Aerosmith, *N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.

Super Bowl XXXIV featured performances by singers Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins and Toni Braxton.

HOW A PREGNANT RIHANNA PULLED OFF HER HIGH-TECH SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

Super Bowl XXXIII at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 1999, was headlined by Gloria Estefan, followed by Stevie Wonder, and they were later joined by the swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

The halftime performance at the 1998 Super Bowl was named "Honoring Motown's 40th Anniversary" and showcased a lineup including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations.

The theme of the Super Bowl XXXI halftime show was "Blues Brothers Bash," and it featured a performance inspired by the popular musical act, The Blues Brothers.

MOST VIRAL SUPER BOWL LVII ADS

The Super Bowl XXX halftime show on Jan. 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, with the theme of "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 Years of the Super Bowl," featuring Diana Ross.

The Super Bowl XXIX halftime show on Jan. 29, 1995 at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. The theme of the halftime show was "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye."

The Judds, a popular country music duo consisting of mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna, headlined Super Bowl XXVIII, held on Jan. 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The Super Bowl XXVII halftime show was on Jan. 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The headline performer for that year was Michael Jackson, one of the most influential entertainers in the world.

The Super Bowl halftime show in 1992, during Super Bowl XXVI, featured Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

The popular boy band New Kids on the Block performed at the 1991 Super Bowl XXV halftime show.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: THREE QUICK RECIPES WITH EIGHT INGREDIENTS EACH FOR YOUR GAME DAY PARTY

In 1990, during Super Bowl XXIV, the halftime show took place at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, featuring local artists like Pete Fountain and Irma Thomas.

During Super Bowl XXIII, the halftime show took on the title "Be Bop Bamboozled in 3-D," starring Elvis Presto, portrayed by the Solid Gold dancer Alex Cole, alongside South Florida-area dancers and performers.

Chubby Checker and The Rockettes performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 1988, produced by Radio City Music Hall, which was titled "Something Grand."

The Super Bowl halftime show in 1987, during Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, featured the legendary George Burns.

5 MOST TOP-RATED SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMANCES: STUDY

The performance event group Up with People performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in 1986, titled "Beat of the Future."

Titled "World of Children's Dreams," the 1985 Super Bowl halftime show showcased Tops In Blue, an elite U.S. Air Force performing ensemble. Additional performers were selected from the USAF, including active members, retirees and their dependents.

In 1984, The University of Florida and Florida State University Marching Bands preformed at the Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Super Bowl XVII halftime show was performed by the Los Angeles Super Drill Team.

Up with People made its third of four appearances in the Super Bowl during the 1982 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

SUPER BOWL LVI HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMERS REVEALED

Helen O'Connell and Up with People performed at the 1981 Super Bowl on Jan. 25 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Unlike later years, the halftime shows in the 1980s showcased university marching bands rather than popular music artists. Up with People became the first popular group to perform at Super Bowl halftime.

The Super Bowl XIII halftime show on Jan. 21, 1979 at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The theme of the halftime show was "From Paris to the Paris of America II." with performances by Ken Hamilton and the Southern University Marching Band.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

In 1978, during Super Bowl XII at the Louisiana Superdome, the halftime show celebrated the theme "From Paris to the Paris of America," with performances by Tyler Apache Belles and the Pete Fountain Half-Fast Walking Club.

The Super Bowl XI halftime show took place on Jan. 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The theme of the halftime show was "It's a Small World."

The Super Bowl X halftime show in 1976 featured a performance by Up with People.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 1975 Super Bowl halftime show paid homage to the American jazz composer, pianist, and bandleader Duke Ellington. The performance featured the renowned Grambling State University Band, accompanied by Mercer Ellington.

The University of Texas Longhorn Band preformed during the Super Bowl VIII halftime show on Jan. 13, 1974 at Rice Stadium in Houston.

The Super Bowl VII halftime show took place on Jan. 14, 1973 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The theme of the halftime show was "Happiness Is..." where The University of Michigan Marching Band and Woody Herman performed.

The Super Bowl VI halftime show theme was "Salute to Louis Armstrong," where Ella Fitzgerald headlined.

The Super Bowl V halftime show theme was "A Musical America," where Florida A&M University Band played.

The Super Bowl IV halftime show occurred on Jan. 11, 1970 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, featuring a performance by Carol Channing.

Super Bowl III was a more patriotic and traditional halftime show compared to contemporary Super Bowl performances, reflecting the style and themes prevalent during that era.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Super Bowl II on Jan. 14, 1968, the halftime show featured the Grambling State University Marching Band at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

The halftime entertainment for the inaugural Super Bowl, which took place on Jan. 15, 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, featured the University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands.