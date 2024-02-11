Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl ‘WWE speech' to Chiefs leaves teammates in tears: report

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been through a whirlwind of media availabilities, sit-down interviews and more national attention leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

But through all the off-the-field questions about his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, Kelce’s mind has been solely focused on winning his third Super Bowl ring on Sunday.

That laser focus and determination was vocalized to his Chiefs teammates on Saturday night, and several stars, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said their piece to get the team locked in for the "big game.

CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported Kelce’s speech being so good it brought teammates, coaches and staff to tears.

"It was like a WWE speech. That was the best and most emotional team meeting in years," someone in the room told Wolfson.

Head coach Andy Reid and defensive tackle Chris Jones also gave motivational speeches to the team before taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Kelce, a veteran leader on the Chiefs, is certainly the right man to give a speech to his teammates. He’ll be playing in his fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons, and he’s been a vital pass catcher for Mahomes on the way to two Super Bowl wins.

Being one of the best tight ends to play the game, Kelce knows performing in the postseason means everything compared to regular-season accolades.

A perfect example was going a perfect 11-for-11 for 116 yards with a touchdown against the NFL’s best defense during the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens.

Kelce has at least 75 receiving yards in his last 12 playoff games and 13 total touchdowns over that span, which includes three in his last two contests.

That Kelce-Mahomes connection will need to be on full display against a tough San Fran defense if the Chiefs wish to end Sunday night with another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kelce has his teammates’ minds right after his speech, but he knows it all comes down to how they perform when kickoff comes in Las Vegas.