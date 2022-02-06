NFL Super Bowl history: Single-game records

Super Bowl records are made to be broken.

Any one of the players on the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams could have a breakout performance and shatter the marks set by those who came before them.

There’s no telling which player will have a record day and propel their team to a Super Bowl title on Feb. 13. The Bengals will be looking for their first title and the Rams their second.

Before the game, take a peak at some of the records they could break come game day.

Passing yards

1). Tom Brady 505 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl LII)

2). Tom Brady 466 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

3). Kurt Warner 414 yards (Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV)

4). Kurt Warner 377 yards (Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII)

5). Nick Foles 373 yards (Eagles, Super Bowl LII)

Passing touchdowns

1). Steve Young 6 TDs (49ers, Super Bowl XXIX)

2). Joe Montana 5 TDs (49ers, Super Bowl XXIV)

3). Terry Bradshaw 4 TDs (Steelers, Super Bowl XIII)

3). Doug Williams 4 TDs (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

3). Troy Aikman 4 TDs (Cowboys, Super Bowl XXVII

3). Tom Brady 4 TDs (Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX)

Longest pass completion

1). Jake Delhomme 85 yards (Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII)

2). Brett Favre 81 yards (Packers, Super Bowl XXXI)

3). Jim Plunkett 80 yards (Raiders, Super Bowl XV)

3). Doug Williams 80 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

3). John Elway 80 yards (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

Rushing yards

1). Timmy Smith 204 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

2). Marcus Allen 191 yards (Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII)

3). John Riggins 166 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XVII)

4). Franco Harris, 158 rushing yards (Steelers, Super Bowl IX)

5). Terrell Davis 157 rushing yards (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII)

Rushing touchdowns

1). Terrell Davis 3 TDs (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII)

2). James White 2 TDs (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

2). Eddie George 2 TDs (Titans, Super Bowl XXXIV)

2). Howard Griffith 2 TDs (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

2). Emmitt Smith 2 TDs (Cowboys, Super Bowls XXVIII, XXX)

Nine more tied at 2 TDs each

Longest run from scrimmage

1). Willie Parker, 75 yards (Steelers, Super Bowl XL)

2). Marcus Allen, 74 yards (Raiders, Super Bowl XVIII)

3). Tom Matte, 58 yards (Colts, Super Bowl III)

3). Timmy Smith, 58 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

5). Thomas Jones, 52 yards (Bears, Super Bowl XLI)

Receptions

1). James White 14 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

2). Demaryius Thomas 13 receptions (Broncos, Super Bowl XLVIII)

3). Shane Vereen 11 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX)

3). Wes Welker 11 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XLII)

3). Deion Branch 11 receptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XXXIX)

2 more tied with 11 receptions

Receiving yards

1). Jerry Rice 215 yards (49ers, Super Bowl XXIII)

2). Ricky Sanders 193 yards (Redskins, Super Bowl XXII)

3). Isaac Bruce 162 yards (Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV)

4). Lynn Swann 161 yards (Steelers, Super Bowl X)

5). Danny Amendola 152 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl LII)

5). Rod Smith 152 yards (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

5). Andre Reed 152 yards (Bills, Super Bowl XXVII)

Receiving touchdowns

1). Jerry Rice 3 TDs (49ers, Super Bowls XXIV, XXIX)

2). Rob Gronkowski (Patriots, Super Bowls LII, LV)

2). Greg Jennings (Packers, Super Bowl XLV)

2). Larry Fitzgerald (Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII)

2). Keenan McCardell (Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII)

8 more tied with 2 each

Sacks

1). Reggie White 3 sacks (Packers, Super Bowl XXXI)

1). Darnell Dockett 3 sacks (Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII)

1). Kony Early 3 sacks (Panthers, Super Bowl 50)

1). Grady Jarrett 3 sacks (Falcons, Super Bowl LI)

4). Von Miller 2.5 sacks (Broncos, Super Bowl 50)

4). Trey Flowers 2.5 sacks (Patriots, Super Bowl LI)

Total Tackles

1). Dan Morgan 18 tackles (Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII)

2). Jeff Siemon 15 tackles (Vikings, Super Bowl XI)

3). Mike Minter 14 tackles (Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII)

4). Keanu Neal 13 tackles (Falcons, Super Bowl LI)

4). Will Witherspoon 13 tackles (Panthers, Super Bowl XXXVIII)

4). Eric Barton 13 tackles (Raiders, Super Bowl XXXVII)

Interceptions

1). Rod Martin 3 interceptions (Raiders, Super Bowl XV)

2). Rodney Harrison 2 interceptions (Patriots, Super Bowl XXXIX)

2). Dwight Smith 2 interceptions (Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII)

2). Dexter Jackson 2 interceptions (Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII)

2). Darrien Gordon 2 interceptions (Broncos, Super Bowl XXXIII)

7 tied with 2 interceptions each

Longest field goal

1). Steve Christie 54 yards (Bills, Super Bowl XXVIII)

2). Greg Zuerlein 53 yards (Rams, Super Bowl LIII)

3). Harrison Butker 52 yards (Chiefs, Super Bowl LV)

3). Ryan Succop, 52 yards (Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV)

Longest punt

1). Johnny Hekker 65 yards (Rams, Super Bowl LIII)

2). Ryan Allen 64 yards (Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX)

3). Lee Johnson 63 yards (Bengals, Super Bowl XXIII)