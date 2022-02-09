Super Bowl 2022 performances: What to know

The biggest sports day of the year is upon us: Super Bowl LVI.

Some fans will be looking forward to watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the big game, but others are more interested in the entertainment side of the evening.

Here is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LVI performances ahead of Sunday's game.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country music star Mickey Guyton will perform the national anthem at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams, who will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

SUPER BOWL 2022: LOS ANGELES TOURISM EXEC EXPLAINS HOW THE CITY IS GETTING ‘RED CARPET-READY’ FOR THE GAME

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards. She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song "Black Like Me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Who else is performing at the big game?

Jhené Aiko will perform "America the Beautiful."

Aiko, a six-time Grammy nominee, is one of R&B’s top stars and has achieved multiplatinum status with songs like "Sativa," "While We’re Young" and "The Worst."

The gospel duo Mary Mary, along with LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Mary Mary, the sister duo comprised of Erica Campbell and Tina Atkins-Campbell, has won two Grammys. The Inglewood natives first became known in the gospel realm, then they reached commercial success with hit songs such as "Get Up," "Thankful" and "Shackles (Praise You)."

Zedd is set to be the pregame DJ while the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals warm up before their big night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who is performing at Super Bowl LVI halftime?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show. Together the musicians have 44 Grammy awards, with Eminem earning the most at 15.

Snoop Dogg told The Associated Press he is looking forward to sharing the stage with other musical greats.

"We’re all one. We’re all united together," the rapper told the outlet. "If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation."

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a long list of musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently The Weeknd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.