Super Bowl LVII
Published

Shaq praises Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show, says critics should 'shut the f--- up'

The performance has been met with mixed reviews

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rihanna's performance at Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched halftime show of all time, but not everyone was pleased.

WWE legend Goldberg said it was "frickin' horrible," while former President Trump said it was "the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. 

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Well, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is coming to the nine-time Grammy Award winner's defense.

"All you people disrespecting my Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up," he said on "The Big Podcast." "I was there - it was beautiful. She did a great job. I didn't know she was pregnant until she bust out, but leave this lady alone…

"You did a great job. I love you. All you people that got something to say: shut the f--- up."

The performance was met with some mixed reviews. She belted out 12 of her best hits in 13 minutes, but she has received backlash for moves like putting her hand near her crotch and putting it up to her nose.

But O'Neal didn't seem too bothered by any of it, nor does he think anyone else should be.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal attends the unveiling of the Shaq Courts at the Doolittle Complex donated by Icy Hot and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in partnership with the city of Las Vegas on October 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal attends the unveiling of the Shaq Courts at the Doolittle Complex donated by Icy Hot and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation in partnership with the city of Las Vegas on October 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Icy Hot)

WWE LEGEND GOLDBERG RIPS RIHANNA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME PERFORMANCE: 'I WAS DISGUSTED BY IT'

"We living in a world where people got too much freedom. Keep your f–king thoughts to yourself," he continued. "She did a wonderful job, she’s pregnant, she blessed it, she did her thing, she didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face. Shut it up."

Rihanna, who was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years, stunned fans when it was revealed she is pregnant with her second child. 

Rihanna, who was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years, stunned fans when it was revealed she is pregnant with her second child.  (Getty Images)

Rihanna also revealed her pregnancy during the show, as she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.