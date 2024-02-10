Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

James Carville says Biden skipping Super Bowl interview is a 'sign': 'No other way to read this'

Carville posited that the White House 'doesn't have much confidence' in Biden

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
James Carville warns media against treating Trump like 'normal candidate' or he could win Video

James Carville warns media against treating Trump like 'normal candidate' or he could win

James Carville told the media not to treat former President Trump like a regular candidate because that might help him win the presidential election.

Legendary political strategist James Carville argued Saturday that the White House has little confidence in President Biden after he turned down a Super Bowl Sunday interview.

Biden recently declined to take part in the Super Bowl Sunday interview for the second year in a row. The interview is a tradition that began in 2009 with President Obama.

The interview is generally seen as a way for the president to connect with a massive audience that doesn't usually tune into political conferences. Last year, the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles saw 115 million viewers.

'BIDENOMICS' FALLS FLAT WITH VOTERS AS TRUMP TAKES HUGE LEAD IN NEW POLL

Carville, a long-time Democrat, gave his take on the situation while being interviewed on CNN on Saturday.

James Carville and President Joe Biden split image

Legendary political strategist James Carville said that President Biden's decision to turn down a Super Bowl Sunday interview was telling. ("Real Time" screenshot / Reuters)

"It’s the biggest television audience, not even close, and you get a chance to do a 20-, 25-minute interview on that day," Carville began.

"And you don’t do it? That’s a kind of sign that the staff or yourself doesn’t have much confidence in you," Carville continued. "There’s no other way to read this."

Biden is not the first president to turn down the chance to speak to Super Bowl audiences. In 2018, President Trump declined to sit down with NBC for a Super Bowl interview.

The consultant also opined about Biden's advanced age, days after the president held a press conference about his mental competence. 

JAMES CARVILLE ADVISES DEMOCRATS NOT TO 'TELL PEOPLE HOW GREAT THIS ECONOMY IS'

James Carville

James Carville (Raul E. Diego / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images / File)

"And he's not going to do debates," Carville said. "He is old, I know what it is because I'm almost as old as he is, and it's never going to get better."

On Thursday, Biden lashed out at reporters in a press conference after the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report doubting the president's mental acuity.

"I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing," Biden said to a question asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. "I've been president and I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation."

"How bad is your memory? And can you continue as president?" Doocy asked. 

Biden press conference

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Thursday. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

"My memory is so bad [that] I let you speak," Biden fired back. 

Fox News Digital's David Rutz and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.

