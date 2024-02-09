Expand / Collapse search
'Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chicken Wings' shared ahead of Super Bowl by mom Donna Kelce: Get the recipe

Donna Kelce, mom of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reveals the wine that pairs best with wings

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
Donna Kelce talks new wine partnership, sons' NFL success and the Taylor Swift effect Video

Donna Kelce talks new wine partnership, sons' NFL success and the Taylor Swift effect

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, talks to Fox News Digital about her partnership with Barefoot Wine among other things.

This Super Bowl Sunday, Travis Kelce will take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Fans watching at home might consider whipping up a batch of "Travis' Kansas City Chicken Wings," best accompanied by Barefoot Wine’s sauvignon blanc, as shared by the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce — who has a partnership with the California-based vino brand.

You only need five ingredients and just five minutes of prep time — plus 50 minutes of cook time — to make the tasty game day appetizer.

Get the full recipe below!

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chicken Wings to pair with Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

Barefoot and Kelce wings

Donna Kelce is sharing a tasty chicken wing recipe and her favorite wine pairing ahead of Super Bowl Sunday when her son, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. (Barefoot Wine)

2 lbs chicken wings

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ cup hot sauce

¼ cup unsalted butter

Directions

Donna and Travis Kelce wings recipe

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is sharing her chicken wing dish, "Travis' Kansas City Chicken Wings," ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Donna Kelce has a partnership with Barefoot Wine; she's pairing her recipes with the brand.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images; Barefoot Wine)

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F.

2. Toss chicken wings with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

3. Bake wings on a rack for 45–50 minutes until crispy, turning halfway.

4. In a bowl, mix hot sauce and melted butter.

5. Toss baked wings in the sauce until coated.

6. Serve hot. Enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by Donna Kelce and BarefootWine.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

