'Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chicken Wings' shared ahead of Super Bowl by mom Donna Kelce: Get the recipe

This Super Bowl Sunday, Travis Kelce will take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.
Fans watching at home might consider whipping up a batch of "Travis' Kansas City Chicken Wings," best accompanied by Barefoot Wine’s sauvignon blanc, as shared by the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce — who has a partnership with the California-based vino brand.
You only need five ingredients and just five minutes of prep time — plus 50 minutes of cook time — to make the tasty game day appetizer.
Get the full recipe below!
Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chicken Wings to pair with Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ cup hot sauce
¼ cup unsalted butter
Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 400°F.
2. Toss chicken wings with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
3. Bake wings on a rack for 45–50 minutes until crispy, turning halfway.
4. In a bowl, mix hot sauce and melted butter.
5. Toss baked wings in the sauce until coated.
6. Serve hot. Enjoy!
This original recipe is owned by Donna Kelce and BarefootWine.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.
