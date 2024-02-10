Chiefs lose key piece to offensive line ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting red-hot at the right time, but they're also missing one of their most important pieces at the worst.

All-Pro guard Joe Thuney will miss Super Bowl LVIII as he recovers from a pec injury.

Andy Reid refrained from officially saying that Thuney would miss the big game, but it's now official after he missed practice all week.

Thuney suffered the injury in the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

Nick Allegretti will start in Thuney's place.

"Next-man-up mentality," Chiefs right guard Trey Smith said. "Nick is a consummate professional. He'll be ready to go. He's done a great job these past couple of weeks of preparation. Our coaches will have us prepared, and Nick will do great."

Thuney was named a First-team All-Pro for the first time in his career this season. He previously made the Second-team twice.

He joined the Chiefs in 2021 after spending his first five seasons with the New England Patriots. Talk about some good luck. Thuney is a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning two with the Pats and one with the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco were previously on the injury report, but the Chiefs say they are all ready to go.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.