Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs lose key piece to offensive line ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Joe Thuney suffered a pec strain in the divisional round

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting red-hot at the right time, but they're also missing one of their most important pieces at the worst.

All-Pro guard Joe Thuney will miss Super Bowl LVIII as he recovers from a pec injury.

Andy Reid refrained from officially saying that Thuney would miss the big game, but it's now official after he missed practice all week.

Joe Thuney runs on field

Joe Thuney, #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs, runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Thuney suffered the injury in the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

Nick Allegretti will start in Thuney's place.

"Next-man-up mentality," Chiefs right guard Trey Smith said. "Nick is a consummate professional. He'll be ready to go. He's done a great job these past couple of weeks of preparation. Our coaches will have us prepared, and Nick will do great."

Joe Thuney blocking

Joe Thuney, #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs, blocks during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 7, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Thuney was named a First-team All-Pro for the first time in his career this season. He previously made the Second-team twice. 

He joined the Chiefs in 2021 after spending his first five seasons with the New England Patriots. Talk about some good luck. Thuney is a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning two with the Pats and one with the Chiefs.

Joe Thuney pass protection

Joe Thuney, #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs, blocks during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco were previously on the injury report, but the Chiefs say they are all ready to go.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.