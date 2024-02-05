The most talked-about Super Bowl ads of 2024

The biggest game of the year is right around the corner, and that means that some of the best commercials will be airing. There will be plenty of star-studded ads from some of the biggest companies in the world, including Volkswagen, Michelob Ultra, Reese's and more. Here are some of the most anticipated ads you can expect to see on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bud Light

After facing an enormous amount of backlash in the last year due to its campaign with trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light's Super Bowl ad is probably going to be one of the most talked about this year. The teaser features an unrecognizable man in sunglasses and a Bud Light T-shirt with a group of football fans watching in awe and asking who the man is.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats released a teaser trailer for its Super Bowl ad, and it features power couple David and Victoria Beckham. In the trailer, the couple remake a moment from their Netflix documentary, "Beckham," that went viral after Victoria said she came from a "working-class family," and David told her to be more honest about her background. Those who watched the film will be sure to get a kick out of this one.

Doritos

Doritos will be promoting its latest product, Dinamita, in its Super Bowl ad and will feature Emmy Award-nominated actress Jenna Ortega, who you may recognize from the Scream franchise or from her Netflix hit show "Wednesday."

BetMGM

BetMGM's Super Bowl ad will certainly make Tom Brady fans happy since he will be making an appearance along with actor Vince Vaughn and former professional hockey player Wayne Gretzky. The ad features the three stars in a humorous scenario where they say BetMGM is for everyone who loves sports betting except for Tom Brady because he's won enough.

Drumstick

One of the more comedic ads expected to hit the small screen on Super Bowl Sunday is from Drumstick. The ad will feature comedian Eric André as he tries to make it through airport security with a bag full of Drumstick ice cream cones.

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra is certainly trying to reach a global audience with its Super Bowl ad because it will feature international soccer superstar Lionel Messi. Messi is one of the most followed people on Instagram, with nearly 500 million followers, so this ad is sure to make a splash.

Oreo

Oreo is also pulling out all the stops for its Super Bowl ad by featuring one of the most famous reality TV stars and business tycoons in the world – Kris Jenner. The ad teaser shows Jenner with a jar full of Oreos and twisting one to show that the cream is only on one side.

Pringles

Marvel fans will enjoy the Pringles Super Bowl ad because it is set to feature actor Chris Pratt. In the teaser, Pratt is having a stare-down with a can of Pringles chips before the famous Pringles mustache man winks at him.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Perhaps one of the most star-studded Super Bowl ads this year will come from e.l.f. Cosmetics. The trailer featured numerous stars, including Meghan Trainor, as well as cast members from "Jury Duty" and "Suits." The most famous "Suits" cast member, Meghan Markle, however, was not featured.

Hellman's

Another ad that's expected to make viewers laugh out loud is Hellman's mayonnaise, which will feature Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Kate McKinnon. In the ad, McKinnon makes her cat a viral star after the cat meows in a way that sounds like "mayo."

Budweiser

It's a staple at this point for Budweiser to have a wholesome Super Bowl ad, and this year will be no different. The teaser trailer features the Clydesdale horses making a comeback and will be sure to bring a smile to everyone watching.

Popeyes

Popeyes is also pulling out all the stops for its Super Bowl Sunday ad. The teaser features actor Ken Jeong emerging from cryotherapy, which may get a good laugh from viewers at home.

Starry

Gen Z viewers will be sure to love this ad coming from the soda brand Starry. The ad will feature VMA-winning rapper Ice Spice sipping on a can of Starry while she tries to avoid her ex, who has yet to be revealed.

FanDuel

Like BetMGM, the sports betting FanDuel is sticking with sports legends for its Super Bowl ad. The teaser released features both former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and former WWE star and actor John Cena.

Mountain Dew

The Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad is sure to bring a smile to those watching at home. It will feature actress Aubrey Plaza in a "Game of Thrones"-style ad that shows her riding on the back of a dragon while sipping on the beverage.

State Farm

We all know the famous "Jake from State Farm" commercials; however, State Farm will be featuring a different star for their Super Bowl ad this year. The teaser introduces Agent State Farm, who will be played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Coors Light

Coors Light is another big beer company planning to show an ad on Super Bowl Sunday. The teaser trailer released shows a can of Coors on train tracks right before it's about to get hit by a snow-covered locomotive, so we'll have to wait and see what the big reveal is.

Kurt's key takeaways

During this year's Super Bowl, we can expect to see some hilarious, heartwarming, and surprising ads from some of the biggest brands and celebrities in the world. Whether you are a fan of Bud Light, Uber Eats, Doritos, or Oreo, there is something for everyone to enjoy and talk about. Let us know which ad you're most excited to see and which one ends up being your favorite. Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

