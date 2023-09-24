Usher set to headline Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher has been confirmed as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The decision was announced by Apple Music Sunday morning via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before," Usher said, according to Variety. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

In terms of guests, Usher said during an Apple Music halftime headliner special that there are many more Sundays to discuss who might join him during the performance.

The game takes place on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.