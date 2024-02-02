Olivia Culpo surprises Christian McCaffery's mom with Super Bowl suite after concerns over price

Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian, wasn't quite sure where she was sitting to watch her son in the Super Bowl.

Despite McCaffrey's $11.8 million salary this season, and his fiancée Olivia Culpo's estimated net worth being between $7 and $10 million, Momma McCaffrey said that not even they could afford a suite for the big game.

"We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it," Lisa said. "Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia," she said on Culpo's podcast, "Your Mom."

"So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now," Lisa said.

Not so fast, Lisa.

Culpo did indeed buy a suit at Allegiant Stadium for the game, she said on Instagram.

Culpo shared a story of the price concerns on her Instagram story, which she said was "fake news."

"Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite," Culpo wrote.

The McCaffreys have been in suites for much of the season, including the playoffs. However, Super Bowl suites are going for seven figures.

It won't be the first time Lisa has had a severe rooting interest for the Super Bowl. Her husband, Ed, won three Super Bowls with the Niners.

If the younger Christian wins, it would be the first time a father-son duo won a title with the same franchise.

The Niners will face the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11 in a rematch from the big game four years ago. The Chiefs completed a 10-point fourth quarter comeback to win Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.