©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Olivia Culpo surprises Christian McCaffery's mom with Super Bowl suite after concerns over price

Suites were said to cost at least $3 million

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian, wasn't quite sure where she was sitting to watch her son in the Super Bowl.

Despite McCaffrey's $11.8 million salary this season, and his fiancée Olivia Culpo's estimated net worth being between $7 and $10 million, Momma McCaffrey said that not even they could afford a suite for the big game.

"We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it," Lisa said. "Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia," she said on Culpo's podcast, "Your Mom."

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo on the red carpet.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now," Lisa said.

Not so fast, Lisa.

Culpo did indeed buy a suit at Allegiant Stadium for the game, she said on Instagram.

Culpo shared a story of the price concerns on her Instagram story, which she said was "fake news."

"Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite," Culpo wrote.

Christian McCaffrey runs

Christian McCaffrey, #23 of the San Francisco 49ers, runs the ball during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The McCaffreys have been in suites for much of the season, including the playoffs. However, Super Bowl suites are going for seven figures.

It won't be the first time Lisa has had a severe rooting interest for the Super Bowl. Her husband, Ed, won three Super Bowls with the Niners.

If the younger Christian wins, it would be the first time a father-son duo won a title with the same franchise.

Christian McCaffrey eats

Christian McCaffrey, #23 of the San Francisco 49ers, walks off the field eating a turkey leg after beating the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Niners will face the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11 in a rematch from the big game four years ago. The Chiefs completed a 10-point fourth quarter comeback to win Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.