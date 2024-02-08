Super Bowl LVIII: Three quick recipes with eight ingredients each for your game day party

So, you're hosting guests for Super Bowl LVIII, but you didn't prepare enough food for the stragglers.

Not to worry.

Each of these three recipes is quick, easy and require very few ingredients.

You also likely have quite a few of the ingredients necessary already stashed away in a refrigerator drawer or a spice cabinet.

Refreshing 8-ingredient salsa recipe

For a salsa that is a little bit juicy, combine all of these ingredients ahead of time, and allow time to sit in the fridge. Before serving, stir everything together once again to reintroduce juices to the top of the salsa mixture.

For this recipe, simply dice the Roma tomatoes, fresh mango and red onion about the size of one kernel of corn.

Squeeze the juice from one lemon atop the fruit and vegetables. Chop fresh cilantro, add a dash of salt and pepper, and refrigerate until you're ready to serve.

If you're looking for a salsa that's a little spicier in flavor, finely slice 1 or 2 fresh jalapeños, and combine.

Ingredients for salsa recipe

3 to 5 Roma tomatoes

1 can of corn

1 cup of diced mango

1 small red onion

Juice from 1 lemon

Chopped cilantro

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

Savory 8-ingredient French onion dip

This quick French onion dip recipe requires little cooking and makes a minimal mess in the kitchen.

Begin by slicing or chopping your onion. Over medium heat on the stove, caramelize the onion in a pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add a dash of salt and pepper while the onions caramelize and let simmer. For faster cooking, cover with a lid, but watch to avoid burning the onion. Once golden brown, remove from heat and set aside.

In a bowl, combine sour cream and mayonnaise. Fold in the cooked onions. Add the garlic powder and a dash of salt and pepper.

Top with as much or as little fresh parsley and scallions as you prefer.

Ideally, you'll serve this recipe with potato chips – kettle cooked or regular.

Ingredients for French onion dip recipe

8 ounces of sour cream

1 medium or large yellow onion

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

Chopped parsley

Chopped scallions

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

Simple eight-ingredient guacamole

This quick guacamole recipe will be enough to add something to the table and also, wow guests. It's a very simple, eight-ingredient recipe that requires you to mash, mix and make party-goers full. Toss it together quickly and without fail.

Feel free to add other herbs and spices you've got stashed away in a cabinet.

Ingredients for guacamole recipe

5 to 7 rip avocados

Chopped fresh cilantro

1-2 diced Roma tomatoes

Fresh juice from 1 or 2 limes

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

Mash the ripe avocados, chop the fresh parsley, dice the Roma tomatoes, squeeze the juice from the limes, add the cayenne pepper and garlic powder and combine in a bowl.

Toss in a dash of salt and pepper, stir, and serve with tortilla chips.