Drake places $1.15M Taylor Swift-inspired Super Bowl wager

If the Drake curse is still alive, San Francisco 49ers fans may as well start celebrating now.

The rapper is notorious for "cursing" players and teams due to his prior associations with them.

Most recently, he posted a photo of himself in a Shohei Ohtani jersey when it was rumored the two-way MLB superstar was headed to Toronto, Drake's hometown, for a meeting with the Blue Jays.

The rumors turned out to be false, and Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers shortly after.

Drake also placed an $850,000 wager on Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis in October, and Paul actually won by disqualification, resulting in a losing bet.

The "God's Plan" artist was also tight with members of the 2016 Golden State Warriors and 2019 Alabama Crimson Tide. Drake also developed a friendship with Johnny Manziel while he was still in college, and Manziel had zero success in the NFL.

Most of the jokes have been put to rest since his hometown Toronto Raptors, a team he represents as a global ambassador, won the NBA Finals in 2019.

But the curse clearly isn't totally dead.

And that must make Kansas City Chiefs fans nervous.

Drake is a partner with Stake, a gambling site where bettors wager cryptocurrency. On the site, he placed a $1.15 million bet on the Chiefs to win this year's Super Bowl.

Apparently, it's inspired by Taylor Swift.

"I can't bet against the swifties," Drake wrote in an Instagram caption.

In case you live under a rock, the pop sensation is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs are underdogs, with the line somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5.

The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Las Vegas.

