Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney not expected to play against 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII: report

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has not played since Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, and it appears his season will also end on the bench.

Toney is not expected to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

Toney was not listed on Kansas City’s injury report ahead of the game.

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Toney, who was listed as out for the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens for personal reasons and a hip injury.

Hours before the game, Toney took to his Instagram to push back on the notion he was missing the game due to injury.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid defended Toney’s injury status the day after the Chiefs defeated Baltimore.

"Well, obviously he's been on the injury report. That part is not made up by any means," Reid told reporters. "He's been working through some things, and he'll be back out there."

On Monday, Toney suggested that his rant before the AFC Championship Game was directed at fans of the New York Giants – Toney’s former team – and not at the Chiefs.

"I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs. Who I was referring to was the Giants fans and the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording, so you wouldn't even know they were there," Toney said, via ESPN.

"But I was referring to them, which I shouldn't have. I just wanted to go out there. I just wanted to get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn't have done that at the end of the day. I'm a man, and I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I'm just moving past that right now. We're trying to go out and trying to win [the Super Bowl]."

Toney played in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles , scoring a touchdown in Kansas City’s 38-35 victory.

In his first full season with the Chiefs after being acquired via trade from the Giants, Toney had 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report