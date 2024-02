Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Super Bowl may be one of the most highly-secured events in the world, but Taylor Swift's arrival could cause obstacles to the security plan.

Security Industry Association (SIA) CEO Don Erickson told Fox News Digital that the pop star will most likely try to conceal her entrance and exit from Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, for her own safety and the safety of others.

"While it may not be a common tactic for celebrities to conceal themselves in containers or broom carts when entering or exiting a stadium, it is likely necessary given the fan fixation on Swift and hysteria surrounding her relationship with Travis Kelce," Erickson said.

He continued, "To avoid crowd management issues that might result from large numbers of people trying to push towards the celebrity if spotted, she will likely conceal her movements in the stadium and her entrance and exit for her own protection – and the protection of other patrons."

Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the NFL’s championship game, Fox News Digital has learned, after wrapping up the Tokyo leg of her Eras tour on Feb. 10.

After Travis Kelce's big game, Swift will continue the tour in Australia, Asia and Europe through the end of summer, with some U.S. and Canada dates in the fall.

Taylor had a big night at the Grammy Awards, but Kelce was not in attendance. Not only did the mega pop star make history at the 2024 Grammys, taking home two awards, she announced her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Even though Kelce was not in attendance, the Kansa City Chiefs star did support his girlfriend from afar, saying, "She’s unbelievable."

"She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too," Kelce told ESPN.

Kelce additionally made it clear on " The Pat McAfee Show " that their relationship is about having fun and showing support no matter what, even if they can't be there in person to do so.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" Kelce told McAfee, who referenced the Chiefs star and Swift being in love.

"Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it."

Taylor and Travis' relationship has dominated headlines since the "Midnights" singer was first spotted in a box at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on Sept. 24. She has attended several Chiefs games since and even embraced Kelce on the field after Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Jan. 28.

"How bout that one, huh?" Kelce could be heard saying as he saw Swift for the first time after the game.

"Oh my god, I've never seen anything like that in my life," Swift said while hugging Kelce before he kissed her.

"What's up sweetie?" Kelce asked as they pulled away. Swift responded, "I've never seen you like that."

"Where were you guys at?" the tight end asked. "We were… we were all the way over there – way up there – over there. It was the best view ever," the singer-songwriter explained . "It was insane. I can't believe it."

"I appreciate you always," Kelce responded.