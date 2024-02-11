Tony Romo insists Taylor Swift wife comments are a joke: 'Not everyone gets it'

Tony Romo made clear Saturday that when he called Taylor Swift the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce he was only joking and that it was a part of his broadcast game plan.

Romo will be on the call for Super Bowl LVIII as the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers. Swift is expected to be at least one of the focal points off of the field.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback talked about his style with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"I think you’re always trying to do new things," he told the outlet. "I feel like, for me, one area is I add humor in a lot of times. So the people who really know me kind of get it. So when I’m joking about Taylor Swift being the wife (of Kelce), not everyone gets it. But I feel like, to me, we’re on air for three hours and 15 minutes, sometimes three and a half.

"You’re trying to add some levity to it, but it’s really about the game and you’re always trying to make it about the game."

Romo made the remark when the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills during the regular season in December.

"… As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience …" Romo said on the broadcast and quickly apologized for making the mistake.

"Not yet," Jim Nantz responded. "You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?"

Romo said earlier this week that someone played a joke on him when he was playing for the Cowboys and he was dating Jessica Simpson.

"Someone did that to me back in the day, and they’re like, ‘And there’s your wife. Oh, I mean, your girlfriend.’ So sometimes the humor doesn’t go over as well," Romo said of his then-girlfriend Jessica Simpson, via The Kansas City Star.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has stirred a debate between those who support the relationship and the NFL’s coverage of the duo, and those who have complained over the latter.

According to Romo, he is in favor of the relationship.

"It’s Taylor, she’s just as big a personality as anybody in the world right now," he continued. "And I think that’s a great thing that she’s at football games, and I think it just adds value. And I think our team does it the right way..... It just comes out organically and so, but to me it's more fun to joke with people sometimes."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.