DeSantis helps himself the most, Ramaswamy the biggest lightning rod

The first Republican debate on Fox News last night began with solid but notably uninspiring pitches.

Here’s what the pundits were wrong about:

Ron DeSantis, the second-place candidate, was not the focus of attacks.

Donald Trump, who wasn’t there, wasn’t substantively discussed until an hour into the debate.

DeSantis said he would send Joe Biden "back to the basement" and got off a line about Hunter Biden cashing in on his amateur paintings.

Chris Christie defended his New Jersey record by saying he inherited a lousy economy from the Democrats in the blue state.

Tim Scott said he voted against a bunch of big spending bills and helped write Donald Trump’s big tax cut.

Mike Pence, asked about his administration adding $8 trillion to the debt, gave a canned answer that ignored the question, saying he was the "most prepared" on the stage.

But things soon heated up.

Nikki Haley said "our Republicans did this to us too"--boosting the debt–and our children "will never forgive us."

Vivek Ramaswamy, who seemed the most natural debater on the stage, was quickly drawing the most flak, despite his low standing in the polls. He spoke of being an outsider who has founded multi billion-dollar companies and his "faith in God."

But Pence took a whack at him: "Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie."

Ramaswamy riled up the stage by saying politicians are "bought and paid for," and later declared climate change to be a "hoax."

DeSantis was steady and forceful as he talked about Covid lockdowns and how he would have fired Anthony Fauci. He took a shot at the "corporate media."

He insisted crime was at a 50-year-low in his state, contradicting co-moderator Bret Baier.

And the governor defended his six-week abortion ban in Florida, saying he did what he thought was right. But he was stern and unsmiling, seeming to lecture the audience.

Abortion split the stage.

Haley said the country had to stop "demonizing" the issue and find "consensus."

Pence, quoting the Bible, said that was the opposite of leadership, but called for a national policy of a 15-week ban, more lenient than many pro-life activists support.

When the talk finally turned to Trump, Christie said "someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct," which is "beneath the office of President of the United States."

At one point he was roundly booed.

Almost every other candidate except Pence ducked the question about the former president’s fitness in light of his four indictments.

DeSantis said we had to end the weaponization of federal agencies and questioned whether the campaign would be spent "rehashing" Trump’s fraud charges.

Haley said it would be up to the voters and it was time for a "new generation" of leaders.

My overall assessment:

Ron DeSantis was crisp and aggressive throughout, though again he failed to display any warmth, but probably helped himself the most.

Tim Scott, while eloquent on faith and education, too often seemed to fade into the background.

Nikki Haley came off as sensible and reasonable–but passionate on foreign policy–yet that may not be what the party wants this cycle.

Mike Pence was unusually feisty but spent too much time touting his Jan. 6.

Christie didn’t get many chances to score—he even got a UFO question--instead touting his record as a former U.S. attorney who fought crime in his state.

And Vivek Ramaswamy was a remarkably adept debater, though he kept interrupting, and on substance–from climate change is a hoax to Ukraine is not a priority–he will invite more media scrutiny.

Many punches thrown–no knockout.