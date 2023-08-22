Expand / Collapse search
Presidential Debate

DeSantis, Ramaswamy to stand center stage at first GOP presidential debate

Fox News is hosting the first Republican presidential nomination debate on Wednesday at 9 pm ET in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Paul Steinhauser
Published
RNC stresses need to keep focus on Biden at first GOP debate Video

RNC stresses need to keep focus on Biden at first GOP debate

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel previews the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will stand center stage at Wednesday night's first GOP presidential nomination debate, according to a lineup released Tuesday by the Republican National Committee.

Standing alongside DeSantis and Ramaswamy at the debate – a Fox News-hosted showdown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – will be former Vice President Mike Pence and former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will stand in the number five and six positions. 

Republican debate lineup

Republican presidential candidates will stand in this order at the GOP debate Wednesday night. (Fox News)

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will stand on the wings of the debate stage. 

An RNC release from early June stated that "qualified candidates will be placed on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center."

Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Wisconsin August 21, 2023

Fox News is hosting the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Fox News )

National party committee chair Ronna McDaniel, in a statement on Monday night, spotlighted that "the RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night."

Former President Donald Trump, the commanding front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, on Sunday pointed to his large lead over his rivals in announcing that he would not take part in the debate.

