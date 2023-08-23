Nikki Haley declares 'biological males don't belong' in girls' locker rooms during primary debate

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley emphatically rejected allowing biological males in girls’ locker rooms during the first Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News Wednesday.

Haley was asked about her previous statement that biological boys playing in girls' sports is the "women’s rights issue of our time."

"As a parent, the one thing you want is for your child to have a better life than you did," Haley began, taking the time to also address other educational issues. "And we can talk about all of these things and there’s a lot of crazy woke things happening in schools, but we’ve got to get these kids reading. If a child can’t read by third grade, they’re four times less likely to graduate high school. So we need to make sure we bring in reading remediation all over this country. We need transparency in the classroom because parents should never have to wonder what’s being said or taught to their children in the classroom.

NIKKI HALEY PUSHES MEDIA TO CORNER BIDEN, HARRIS ON TRUE ABORTION STANCE: ‘ARE THEY FOR 39 WEEKS…40 WEEKS?’

She continued, "Parents need to be deciding which schools their kids go to because they know best. And let’s put vocational classes back into the high schools. Let’s teach our kids to build things again. When we do that and we allow that innovation, that’s when it’ll get back and, yes, I will always say I’m going to fight for girls all day long because strong girls become strong women. Strong women become strong leaders and biological boys don’t belong in the locker rooms of any of our girls."

HALEY CALLS FOR ‘CONSENSUS’ ON ISSUE OF ABORTION, AS PENCE SAYS THAT IS ‘THE OPPOSITE OF LEADERSHIP’

Haley previously spoke out against President Biden’s executive order calling on schools to allow transgender athletes to participate in the sport of their gender identity back in 2021.

"Across the sporting world, the game is being rigged against women and in favor of biological men," Haley wrote for the National Review. "President Biden is the latest man to do the rigging, which is strange coming from someone billed as a defender of women."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.