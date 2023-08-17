Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

This GOP presidential candidate has a higher favorability rating among Democrats than voters in his own party

Chris Christie is the most favored GOP candidate among Democrat voters, a Fox News poll found

Kyle Morris By Kyle Morris Fox News
Published
close
Trump continues to dominate GOP primary polling Video

Trump continues to dominate GOP primary polling

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on how 2024 candidates are performing among voters on 'Special Report.'

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie is making unexpected waves with a particular voting demographic in the United States, according to a poll released Wednesday that revealed the GOP presidential hopeful has more support from Democrats than voters within his own party.

When asked how much they favor Christie as a presidential primary candidate, 32% of Democrats stated in a Quinnipiac University survey that they view the former governor in a positive light. Only 17% of Republicans had a favorable view of Christie.

The poll, released Wednesday, was conducted from Aug. 10 to 14, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

A recent Fox News Poll found similar results and discovered that Christie was the most favored Republican candidate among self-identified Democrat voters.

CHRIS CHRISTIE ARGUES TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT IN ‘UNNECESSARY’

Chris Christie

Thirty-two percent of Democrats responded to a Quinnipiac University poll and stated they view former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie favorably. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Fox survey, conducted from Aug. 11 to 14 with a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percentage points among Democratic voters, found that 22% of Democrats hold a favorable opinion Christie, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, who was viewed favorably by 17% of the Democrats who took part in the poll.

Every other GOP candidate was viewed favorably by 11% or less of the Democrats who were surveyed.

GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAYS RIVALS WHO DON'T MAKE THE DEBATE STAGE SHOULD DROP OUT

The results come as Christie continues to make headlines regarding his ongoing public feud with former President Trump.

Chris Christie jabs back at Trump following weight jokes: 'Such a big guy, such a tough guy' Video

"He's a child," Christie recently told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview, knocking a claim that Trump defended him from an audience member who made a comment about his weight. "There was no guy in the audience who yelled out the other name that he called me. He made it up like he always does."

Trump still has not made it clear whether he will be participating in the first Republican debate next week against his GOP competitors, but Christie has suggested that Trump could make a last minute turnaround and take the stage.

Donald Trump

Fox News Polling finds former President Trump to be currently leading the GOP presidential field. (Sean Rayford)

"Look, I'll make it real easy for Donald Trump. You're such a big guy, such a tough guy, so full of it. You want me? I'll be on the stage in Milwaukee two weeks from tonight. I'll be there waiting for you, Christie told Fox. "You be there, I'll be there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first Republican presidential debate, which is being hosted by Fox News, is scheduled to take place on Aug. 23, in Milwaukee.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to kyle.morris@fox.com and on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics