REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

The Canadian company looking to open a so-called “robot sex brothel” in Houston reportedly hit a snag during its construction.
A new mom in Orange Park, Florida claims her newborn son was mistakenly breastfed by a different woman.
These adorable pictures show a baby boom at a U.S. firehouse after nine firefighters welcomed babies in the space of a year.
The number of newborns born with syphilis has reached a 20-year high, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, tracking a general increase in several sexually transmitted infections.
A North Carolina couple who fled their Wilmington home ahead of Hurricane Florence gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Charlotte earlier this week.
There are numerous benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby alike, such as shedding pregnancy weight and potentially reducing a baby’s risk of contracting certain illnesses. But could breastfeeding for at least five months result in having more children? A new study suggests yes.
Health officials are attempting to combat a record-high number of syphilis cases in San Joaquin County after the area saw a 44 percent increase from 2016 to 2017, making it the second highest in the state.
A pregnant military couple who evacuated as Hurricane Florence approached North Carolina gave birth to healthy twin girls in Florida just days later.
Swedish regulators have closed their investigation of a birth control app after finding that the rate of unwanted pregnancies, which had gained media attention, was actually in line with clinical data.