Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mike Pence

Republican candidates agree Pence 'did the right thing' on Jan. 6

'I've got no beef with him,' DeSantis says of Pence during Fox News debate

By Jessica Chasmar Fox News
Published
close
Pence goes after DeSantis: 'I got no beef!' Video

Pence goes after DeSantis: 'I got no beef!'

GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his take on the weaponization of government and January 6.

Most of the 2024 Republican presidential candidates said they believed former Vice President Mike Pence, their primary challenger, "did the right thing" in certifying President Biden's 2020 election win against former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Absolutely, he did the right thing," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said during the first 2024 GOP primary debate Wednesday evening hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee.

"We've answered this so many times," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said after skipping over the question to talk about the "weaponization" of the Department of Justice.

Republican presidential candidates

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ALL EYES ON THE GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE! SIGN UP NOW TO STREAM LIVE.

Pence fired back, "I think the American people deserve to know whether everyone on this stage agrees that I kept my oath to the Constitution that day."

"I've answered this before," DeSantis responded. "Mike did his duty, I've got no beef with him, but here's the thing, is this what we're going to be focusing on, the rehashing of this? I'm telling you, the Democrats would love that."

"Mike Pence stood for the Constitution," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said. "And he deserves not grudging credit, he deserves our thanks as Americans for putting his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States before personal, political and unfair pressure. 

Trump and Pence

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.  (Getty Images)

"I do think that Vice President Pence did the right thing, and I do think that we need to give him credit for that," said former Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. "But what I will also tell you is, look, I mean, when it comes to whether President Trump should serve or not, I trust the American people. Let them vote. Let them decide."

"Mike Pence did the right thing on January 6th," added North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were not asked the question.

Ramaswamy has previously refused to answer the question, telling Politico earlier this month, "I would have never let it get to that point." 

Meanwhile, Hutchinson said earlier in the debate that Trump is "morally disqualified from being president again as a result of what happened on January 6th."

Former US Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis place their hands on their hearts as the US national anthem is sung during the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. (Kamil Krzaczynski)

Just eight of the nine candidates who qualified for the debate under rules by the Republican National Committee showed up to the debate Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump announced Sunday that he wouldn’t be attending.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics