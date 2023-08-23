Chris Christie likens Ramaswamy to Barack Obama: 'Amateur tendencies'

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie slammed his fellow GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, likening him to Democrat former President Barack Obama.

Christie went after Ramaswamy during Wednesday's debate following the tech entrepreneur's statement that the "climate change agenda is a hoax."

"No, hold on, hold on. Enough," Christie said. "I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like Chat GPT."

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES DESCEND ON MILWAUKEE FOR FIRST 2024 DEBATE ON FOX NEWS

"He stands up here, and the last person in one of these debates, Brett, who stood in the middle of the stage and said, 'What's a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here' was Barack Obama."

"And I'm afraid we're dealing with the same type of amateur tendencies tonight," Christie added.

Christie's slam referenced Ramaswamy's answer to his first presidential debate question.

Ramaswamy used his answer to the first debate question to introduce himself to Americans watching across the country.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR DECLARES PRESIDENT ‘DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE’ BEFORE SINGLE VOTE CAST

The eight candidates met Wednesday night for the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took the one and two spots on the debate stage as former President Trump refused to hop into the conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum took the debate stage on crutches after tearing his ACL.

Meanwhile, Biden was declared the Democratic nominee by Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed reporting.