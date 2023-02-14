Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Haley announces presidential campaign: 'It's time for a new generation of leadership'

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer
Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that she is running for president, seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Haley touted her record as South Carolina's governor, while looking to the future and the needs of the country.

"It's time for a new generation of leadership," Haley stated.

Haley identified numerous threats facing the country, from the "socialist left" to Russia and China, warning that there are those who see the United States as vulnerable.

"They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me, I don't put up with bullies, and when you kick back it hurts them more if you're wearing heels."

