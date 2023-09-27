The stage is set for the second GOP debate
The second Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election cycle will feature seven GOP candidates who met the Republican National Committee's criteria to be on stage. The debate hosted by FOX Business will be Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET in Simi Valley, California.
The race for the Republican presidential nomination once again runs through the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.
For the fifth time dating back to the 2008 election cycle, a GOP primary debate will be held at the library, which is located high over Simi Valley, California.
Reagan Presidential Foundation president and chief executive officer David Trulio pointed to the library's 1991 dedication, noting in a Fox News Digital interview that when President Reagan launched it, "he said he wanted it to be a dynamic intellectual forum — those are his actual words — and that he wanted it to be a place where policymakers debate the future."
"So, it’s the perfect place for candidates to debate and to make their case as to why they should attain the highest office in the land," Trulio said.
The site is a repository of records from the Reagan administration, and the museum contains memorabilia and exhibits of Reagan's life and his two-terms in the White House, including an Air Force One pavilion. It's also the burial place of the late president and his wife, the late first lady Nancy Reagan.
Trulio highlighted that the site is "extremely special for everybody. Right off the bat it’s a spectacular physical setting. It’s on a hill, just like the city on a hill that President Reagan would talk about it. It has sweeping views, beautiful gardens. Crucially, it has the final resting place of the President and Mrs. Reagan."
"This is place that is all about President Reagan’s values. So it’s a place where people can come to learn and go deeper on his core cherished beliefs which are timeless. What are they – individual liberty, economic opportunity, limited government, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride," he said.
"Those are timeless, those are relevant today, and also President Reagan was unquestionably successful two-term president and the lessons from his time in office deeply applicable to today," Trulio, a former high ranking official in the administrations of then-Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump who later served as a top executive at Fox News Digital, emphasized.
Fox News' Andrew Murray contributed to this post.
Tim Scott, a Republican senator of South Carolina, announced his bid for president in May.
Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate and has served since 2013. He was born in North Charleston, South Carolina, and had been viewed by political pundits as a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender.
During the first GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Scott used his closing arguments to take a shot at biological males that compete in women's sports.
"If you’re able-bodied in America, you work. If you take out a loan, you pay it back. If you commit a violent crime, you got to jail. And if God made you a man, you play sports against men," Scott said. Critics gave Scott an overall underwhelming review in the analysis of the first GOP debate.
In August, Scott communicated that he would finish the border wall Donald Trump started if he were elected as president. Scott worked closely with Trump during the former president's administration on Opportunity Zones, which aimed to encourage economic investment in poor communities.
"Here’s a kid that grew up in North Charleston, South Carolina, mired in poverty, in a single parent household. To think about one day being the President of the United States just tells me that the evolution of the American soul continues to move toward that more perfect union," Scott told Fox News in May.
Scott hinted at his presidential run last November during his Senate re-election victory celebration by telling the story of how he took his grandfather to the polls in 2012, and that his grandfather proudly voted for him as well as for Democrat Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president.
"I wish he had lived long enough to see perhaps another man of color elected President of the United States," Scott said, before adding "but this time let it be a Republican."
Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting.
It’s been more than a month since voters had an opportunity to see the top Republican candidates go head-to-head in the first GOP primary debate.
This time, they see a more narrow cast of candidates take the stage, with only six of the eight candidates in the first debate making the RNC’s cut to participate in the second.
Those candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence , Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Former President Donald Trump has said he will not appear on the debate stage, which will therefore give candidates a greater chance to step into the spotlight in a race that, so far, has often been dominated by the former president and current frontrunner.
An uptick in negative attacks between the candidates following the first debate ensures voters will likely see another fireworks show.
The candidates expected to take the stage at the second Republican primary debate on Wednesday have a wide range of views and relationships with former President Donald Trump.
Trump, who has opted not to participate in the debate, has maintained his commanding lead in the race, but that hasn’t stopped most of the candidates from vehemently defending the former president against his ongoing legal challenges.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is the exception. The frequent Trump critic has consistently bashed the former president as “a baby,” and has been one of the sharpest detractors of his claims the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”
All but two of the GOP presidential candidates raised their hands during the first primary debate in Milwaukee when they were asked if they would support former President Donald Trump if he is convicted in a court of law and receives the party's nomination for president.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appeared to raise his hand, then later clarified that he was not and would not support Trump if he was convicted and received the nomination.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has arguably been the most vocal defender of Trump, but a strong majority of the candidates have condemned the multiple prosecutions targeting Trump as “political.”
Vivek Ramaswamy, a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, conservative commentator and author who has become a crusader in the culture wars, declared his presidential candidacy in the Republican primaries in February 2023.
Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is married to Apoorva T Ramaswamy, a surgeon and Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Ramaswamy, who was dubbed "the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc." in a New Yorker magazine profile last year, said earlier this year that his campaign is "about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence in our country. It means you believe in merit; that you get ahead in this country not on the color of your skin but on the content of your character and your contributions."
In an interview with Fox News Digital in August, Ramaswamy said that he wants to answer "the question of what it means to be American in the year 2023."
"I’m 37 years old. When you ask people my age and younger what it means to be American today, you get a blank stare," he said.
Ramaswamy appeared center stage opposite Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the first GOP debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle.
He took fire from multiple other candidates on the stage, and Fox News contributor Ben Domenech called Ramaswamy "lightning rod" during the debate.
Ramaswamy has called for a "total decoupling" from Communist China, which he argues is a greater threat to America today than the Soviet Union was during the Cold War because China makes the "shoes on our feet and the phones in our pockets.”
As the son of Indian migrants who legally came through America's "front door," Ramaswamy is a strong supporter of merit-based immigration and would not grant leniency for those who broke the law when entering the country.
Ramaswamy brought up fatherlessness as a crisis in America during the first GOP debate.
"The word privilege gets used a lot. Well, you know what? I did have the ultimate privilege of two parents in the house with a focus on educational achievement and I want every kid to enjoy that," he said.
"So part of the problem is we also have a federal government that pays single women more not to have a man in the house than to have a man in the house, contributing to an epidemic of fatherlessness and I think that goes hand in glove with the education crisis as well, because we have to remember, education starts with the family, and the nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind," he added.
Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this update.
In February, 2023, Nikki Haley announced that she would be running for president, seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election. Haley is the former governor of South Carolina.
Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, Haley has long been viewed by political pundits as a potential GOP presidential contender.
“America is not past our prime, it's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley said in her first campaign speech earlier this year, as the crowd chanted "USA" and "Nikki."
While polls indicate Haley is an underdog compared to former President Donald Trump Haley has a history of winning tough elections and saw a small boost in the primary polls following the first GOP debate.
In 2004, Haley defeated the state’s longest-serving state House member in the GOP primary on her way to winning a state legislative seat. And six years later, she topped a congressman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and the attorney general in the Republican gubernatorial primary, ahead of her general election victory.
She was the only female on the main stage at the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The debate was moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCullum.
In a post-debate review, Fox News host Howard Kurtz said, "Nikki Haley came off as sensible and reasonable–but passionate on foreign policy–yet that may not be what the party wants this cycle."
In an interview with Sean Hannity after the debate, Haley said "What I do believe is you're going to have Donald Trump spend more time in a courtroom next year — not through anything outside of they're weaponizing government against him — but he's going to spend more time in a courtroom than he is campaigning."
"I served with him, I was proud to serve with him, I agree with him on most issues and he's my friend," Haley continued. "But the reality is we cannot afford Joe Biden."
Haley is the daughter of immigrants from India, Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa. She was the first first female governor of the Palmetto State and the nation’s first female governor of Asian American heritage.
Following her tenure as governor of South Carolina, Haley served in Trump's administration as the U.S. ambassador to the UN, leaving at the end of 2018 on good terms with the former president.
Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Ronn Blitzer contributed reporting.
American voters will elect a president and vice president on November 5, 2024.
Republican presidential candidates include Former President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, US Senator Tim Scott, American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, political commentator and radio host Larry Elder and American politician and former CIA clandestine officer Will Hurd.
Haley, Ramaswamy, Scott, DeSantis, Pence, Christie, Burgum all participated in the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23. The debate was hosted by Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCullum.
Democratic presidential candidates include President Joe Biden, American writer Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
American philosopher Cornel West has announced a third-party bid for the White House under the Green Party.
On Wednesday, September 27, FOX Business will host the second Republican debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Moderators include Fox News anchor Dana Perino, FOX Business' Stuart Varney and UNIVISION'S Ilia Calderón.
People on Broadway told FOX Business the economy, abortion, the border and trust in leadership are among their top voting priorities heading into the 2024 presidential election.
"Obviously it’s the economy," Glenn said. "And they gotta fix the border. Those are the two main things."
"Abortion rights," Melissa told FOX Business. "Because a woman has a right to choose about her body and what she does with it."
Elaine said the most important factors for her when deciding who to vote for are "honesty, sincerity and what their faith is."
The presidential hopefuls will present solutions to some of America's most pressing issues. But do they know what issues voters are prioritizing heading into 2024?
"The economy — it’s in bad shape," Jennifer told FOX Business. "A few years ago we were in much better shape. We really need a Republican in office."
Mike said when selecting a candidate, his top concern was someone who will "try to get the country back on a better financial basis."
Fox Business' Teny Sahakian and Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this post.
Though candidates prepare well in advance for presidential debates, they do not receive questions ahead of time. While current events are surely expected as discussion topics, the precise questions are kept completely secret from presidential hopefuls.
There has been speculation at times that some presidential candidates have caught wind of questions prior to the start of a debate, but debate moderators, hosting news organizations and politicians have denied it in every case.
So, how does a candidate prepare to answer unknown questions?
Candidate debate prep is frequently conducted in mock-debate style, with aides posing as the candidate's rivals to simulate what sort of verbal attacks might arise. For instance, in 2020 it was revealed that longtime White House counsel Bob Bauer acted as stand-in for Trump during then-candidate Joe Biden's debate prep.
Topics including abortion, Donald Trump's criminal charges, Russia and Ukraine and other issues were raised in the first GOP debate in August. Other widely discussed issues among Americans include student loan forgiveness, border security, inflation and oil and gas prices.
Viewers should expect some, if not all, of these issues to come up during Wednesday's debate, which will be moderated by Stuart Varney, Dana Perino and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón.
Because these political topics are of great concern many Americans, the candidates will likely warm up responses during mock debates.
The way a candidate chooses to answer a question is solely up to them, however. It's not uncommon to see candidates aim for vague replies or deflect attention from questions they prefer not to answer.
Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate is being hosted by FOX Business and UNIVISION. The debate will be moderated by FBN's Stuart Varney, Fox News anchor Dana Perino and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón who have the unique and challenging role of determining the questions to ask each of the candidates on the stage.
"I believe the economy will feature prominently, because we know that that is the biggest concern and preoccupation that is worrying Americans," Perino told Fox News Digital.
"In many ways, in my opinion, the economy is the thread that runs through all of these other possible topics," she continued. "For example, if you're concerned about crime, one of the issues is, ‘What kind of resources do you have and are you willing to use in order to help deal with that?’ Or if you are concerned about education, or childcare or national defense, you need a strong and growing economy in order to feel like a strong and growing country."
Perino was in the room when Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCullum moderated the first GOP debate in August.
"I had never done that before, because usually I'm on the panel doing the coverage afterwards. But this time because I did the preview of the debate, I actually got to go into the arena and watch," she said.
Wednesday’s debate is the second of several primary debates for the 2024 election cycle. GOP candidates will make their case for the Republican presidential nominee during a series of debates that began in August.
Candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions about a wide variety of issues possibly related to inflation, student loan forgiveness, oil and gas prices and more. The Republicans will use the main stage to inform voters of themselves and their stances on meaningful political, economic and social issues.
Polling and donor thresholds were raised from the first GOP debate to the second in order for candidates to qualify.
To qualify for the second debate, each candidate needed a minimum of 70,000 unique donors to their campaign or exploratory committee, including 200 donors in 20 or more states. Additionally, presidential hopefuls must also have reached at least 4% support in two national polls, or 4% in one national poll and 4% in two statewide polls conducted in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina — the four states that lead off the Republican presidential nominating calendar.
To compete in the first showdown, candidates needed to satisfy polling and donor requirements set by the Republican National Committee: At least 1% in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls between July 1 and Aug. 21, and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states.
Candidates were also required to sign a “loyalty pledge” promising to support the eventual GOP nominee no matter who it is.
The first GOP debate was held on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and hosted by Fox News moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCullum.
The second debate is September 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The debate will be hosted by FOX Business with moderators Stuart Varney, Dana Perino and Univision's Ilia Calderón.
The third GOP debate will be held in Miami, Florida this November. The exact date and host have not been announced.
Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this update.
Six candidates have qualified for the second Republican presidential primary debate.
The candidates who have met all the requirements (fundraising, polling and pledge), with polling and fundraising thresholds verified by the RNC, include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
The debate, which will be hosted by Fox Business and Univision, is slated to last from 9 to 11 p.m. ET Wednesday in Simi Valley, California.
FOX News Media’s Stuart Varney and Dana Perino will co-moderate the second debate alongside Univision's Ilia Calderón from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
A total of eight candidates took part in the first Republican presidential debate last month in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Following an explosive first debate, candidates are getting more vocal about an important divide within the Republican party.
No one has been clearer than Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in September in New Hampshire called "Populism vs conservatism: Republicans’ time for choosing."
As of Sept. 20, Pence is picking up on a nearly even split between these philosophies among the highly ranked presidential candidates.
Most Republican primary voters, however, are choosing populist candidates and ideas. And that has important implications for the direction of this race.
