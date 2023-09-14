Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

RNC reveals location, date of third Republican presidential debate

It was previously speculated the debate would be held in deep-red Alabama

Brandon Gillespie
Published
Stuart Varney hopes to make economic issues 'interesting for everyone' at GOP debate Video

Stuart Varney hopes to make economic issues 'interesting for everyone' at GOP debate

Moderators Stuart Varney, Dana Perino and Univision’s Ilia Calderon discuss the top issues for voters at the Sept. 27 FOX Business Republican presidential debate.

An official with the Republican National Committee (RNC) confirmed Thursday that the third GOP presidential debate will be held in Miami, Florida, in early November.

The news comes following speculation the next debate would be held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, however the RNC official confirmed to Fox News Digital that would not be the case.

According to CNN, who first reported the location, NBC News and Salem Media are in talks to host the debate, people familiar with the matter told the outlet.

HERE ARE THE CANDIDATES WHO HAVE SECURED A SPOT AT THE SECOND REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Miami, Florida

The Sunny Isles Beach Florida skyline and the Porsche Design Tower (C) are pictured in Miami, Florida on July 11, 2023. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The first Republican debate was hosted by Fox News and held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23 with eight candidates in attendance. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the race, did not attend.

The second Republican debate will be hosted by Fox Business and Univision, and will be held in Simi Valley California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sep. 27 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

So far, six candidates have qualified for the debate, including:

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence
  • South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
  • Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP EXPANDS LEAD IN GOP PRIMARY RACE

GOP presidential debate

FOX News Media’s "Democracy 24: FOX News Republican Primary Debate" drew a staggering 12.8 million total viewers. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump has met each of the requirements to participate, except for signing the pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee should it be a different candidate.

The RNC has not yet announced the requirements to qualify for the Miami debate.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

