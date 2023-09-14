RNC reveals location, date of third Republican presidential debate

An official with the Republican National Committee (RNC) confirmed Thursday that the third GOP presidential debate will be held in Miami, Florida, in early November.

The news comes following speculation the next debate would be held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, however the RNC official confirmed to Fox News Digital that would not be the case.

According to CNN, who first reported the location, NBC News and Salem Media are in talks to host the debate, people familiar with the matter told the outlet.

The first Republican debate was hosted by Fox News and held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 23 with eight candidates in attendance. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the race, did not attend.

The second Republican debate will be hosted by Fox Business and Univision, and will be held in Simi Valley California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sep. 27 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

So far, six candidates have qualified for the debate, including:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Former Vice President Mike Pence

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Trump has met each of the requirements to participate, except for signing the pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee should it be a different candidate.

The RNC has not yet announced the requirements to qualify for the Miami debate.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.