Gen Z opting for texting due to ‘phobia’ of phone calls, research reveals

New research has shown that 9 out of ten members of Gen Z would rather text than talk on the phone, with some describing phone calls as a "phobia" of theirs.

Rather than the choice to text over having phone conversations being one of convenience, the new data has indicated it may be a choice now borne out of anxiety, with some teenagers telling experts that having an awkward phone call is one of "the top three things they would want to avoid in life."

CBSNews.com published a report on the trend this month, showing that Gen Z is leading the charge among young people to avoid talking on the phone entirely.

The outlet spoke to multiple young people in recent weeks about their phone habits, with many of them claiming they "don’t like" talking on the phone, and others claiming it makes them "anxious."

One 16-year-old from Huntington, New York told CBS News, "I don't like it that much,"I rather just text."

Another teenager from Port Washington noted she prefers texting for its convenience. She stated, "It's so easy to just like text someone quickly, and it's much more private than having a conversation out loud."

Another cited her fear of phone calls, saying, "I do get a little bit anxious. It's a lot of effort to pick up a phone and talk all the time."

The outlet cited research taken of Gen Z individuals in Australia, stating its findings show "that 90 percent of Gen Z are anxious about speaking on the phone, and some say an awkward phone call is one of the top three things they would want to avoid in life."

This trend reflects the fact that having phone conversations is a skill that is being lost, partly due to landlines disappearing and kids getting cell phones earlier than previous generations, according to researchers.

Communications expert Mary Janes Copps, also known as "The Phone Lady," described this trend as such.

"It turns out that taking on the phone is a skill and, for decades, we didn't recognize that, because we all did it," she said.

Copps told the outlet she has seen the anxiety over phone calls growing among young people.

"In terms of the anxiety, I do see that increasing," Copps said. "At the same time, I see business shifting," she said.

The expert recommended that though phone calls are less frequent in the workplace, people should still know how to have them.

Research has shown that hearing one another’s voices over the phone builds trust and relationships better than texting.

