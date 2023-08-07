DeSantis defends history curriculum on NBC: Slaves developed skills 'in spite of slavery, not because of it'

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., defended the state's new African-American history curriculum that has sparked controversy in an NBC Nightly News interview.

Critics of Florida's new curriculum focused on this line, "Instruction includes how slaves develop skills, which in some instances could be applied for their personal benefit." Vice President Kamala Harris and left-wing media outlets claimed Florida's curriculum teaches students that slaves in the U.S. "benefited from slavery" — an accusation which DeSantis' administration has fiercely denied.

"That means they developed skills in spite of slavery, not because of slavery," DeSantis told NBC News. "It was them showing resourcefulness and then using those skills once slavery ended."

DeSantis’ remarks come after the his administration fired back at the White House about the new African-American curriculum standards. They said the Biden administration "intentionally misrepresented" their "groundbreaking work" in updating the new standards.

Harris took aim at the new curriculum in Jacksonville, Florida, in July where she charged in a speech that DeSantis wants "to replace history with lies." She argued that "extremist" leaders were aiming to "push propaganda to our children" and that the new curriculum would teach that "enslaved people benefited from slavery."

DeSantis invited Harris to come to Florida to discuss the new curriculum, but Harris hasn't officially responded to the invitation.

The Florida DOE released a statement in response to the criticisms and said students will learn about the "good, bad, and the ugly."

"There have been questions raised about language within a benchmark clarification of standard SS.68.AA.2.3, which says ‘Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit," the statement reads. "The intent of this particular benchmark clarification is to show that some slaves developed highly specialized trades from which they benefited. This is factual and well-documented. Some examples include: blacksmiths like Ned Cobb, Henry Blair, Lewis Latimer and John Henry; shoemakers like James Forten, Paul Cuffe and Betty Washington Lewis; fishing and shipping industry workers like Jupiter Hammon, John Chavis, William Whipper and Crispus Attucks; tailors like Elizabeth Keckley, James Thomas and Marietta Carter; and teachers like Betsey Stockton and Booker T. Washington."

"Any attempt to reduce slaves to just victims of oppression fails to recognize their strength, courage, and resiliency during a difficult time in American history. Florida students deserve to learn how slaves took advantage of whatever circumstances they were in to benefit themselves and the community of African descendants," the statement continued.

