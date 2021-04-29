Liberals erupted on Tim Scott for saying America isn't racist, but Kamala Harris agrees

Sen. Tim Scott's, R-S.C., declaration that the United States is not a racist country infuriated progressives Wednesday night, but Vice President Kamala Harris agrees.

"First of all, no, I don't think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today," she said on ABC News, praising President Biden for addressing race issues. "It does not help to heal our country ... to ignore the realities of that."

That might come as a surprise to furious critics of Scott's rebuttal to Biden's address to Congress last night. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said he had encountered racism in his life but said the country itself was not racist and it was "backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination."

CNN commentator Van Jones, a strong Biden-Harris backer, sad Wednesday that Scott lost "tens of millions" of Black voters by declaring the U.S. wasn't racist.

"It is very clear that this country is still struggling with racism," he said. "We still have racism showing up in almost every institution. I thought he did himself a disservice by jumping that shark unnecessarily."

Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett, left-wing commentator Marc Lamont Hill, and others railed against Scott on Twitter. Feminist activist Amy Siskind wondered how Scott "lives with himself."

Following Harris's remarks Thursday morning, some wondered whether the same angry liberals would attack her for agreeing with Scott.

"Will ... those appalled at [Tim Scott's] statement that 'America is not a racist country' and have 'Uncle Tim' trending on Twitter be equally appalled at our VP Harris & come up with a racial epithet for her as well?" journalist Jeryl Bier wondered.

Scott's speech was well-received on the right, with some commentators declaring he had elevated his profile while delivering a historically difficult address.

Ironically, given liberal rhetoric about Scott wrongly saying the country wasn't racist, "Uncle Tim" trended on Twitter after his speech. The term is a play on the "Uncle Tom" slur for Blacks viewed as too deferential to Whites.