Republicans likely to pursue Biden's personal bank records in impeachment inquiry, Comer says

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told FOX News Sunday he is dissatisfied with the National Archives and Records Administration's (NARA) limited release of emails connected to President Biden as the House moves forward with an impeachment inquiry.

Last month, a lawsuit revealed NARA was in possession of over 5,300 emails and documents potentially containing pseudonyms that Biden reportedly used during his vice presidency, which House Republicans allege were used to communicate with his son, Hunter.

The Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) said it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in June 2022 for the records but has not seen a single document.

The lawsuit came after Comer sent a letter to NARA requesting unredacted email communications between Biden and his son related to Ukraine, Burisma and all documents related to the pseudonyms.

On "Sunday Night in America," Comer revealed NARA has only provided 14 out of the thousands of emails so far.

"We want these emails and we want the unredacted versions," Comer said. "The National Archives sent 14 of those 5,200 emails yesterday, and I'm sure you're going to be surprised to hear this Trey – those 14 really didn't say anything, but yet the media, as soon as we got the emails, the 14 out of 5,200, they said, ‘Oh, this is a big nothingburger.’ So this was another example of the Biden White House coordinating with their friends in the media to paint a false narrative. So, no, we are not satisfied with 14 out of 5,200 emails. We expect all 5,200 emails and that's another reason why we've had to go the impeachment inquiry route to try to speed the process up from where these government agencies are stonewalling and obstructing our investigation."

Comer highlighted alleged financial transactions involving the Biden family, including alleged payments from countries like Romania and China that made their way through "shell companies" to the Bidens. He also claimed the Bidens would "launder the money" through these entities to various members.

"We want to know what happened with the money once they were received by the Bidens in their personal account," Comer said.

When asked by host Trey Gowdy about seeking Biden's personal bank records, Comer said, "It looks like we're going to be asking for his bank records."

"That's where our investigation is now, because there's overwhelming evidence that would point to the fact that Joe Biden was receiving benefits from his family's influence peddling team and that's where we continue to investigate," Comer said.

