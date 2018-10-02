This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Finally!
Lincoln has a new high-tech SUV that the automaker hopes will drive the sales to new heights.
Lincoln won the North American Truck of the Year award for 2018, which on its own sounds kind of crazy.
Don’t expect it to call them this, but Lincoln is bringing back “suicide” doors to inject some life into sales of its Continental.
The 2018 Lincoln Navigator was named North American Truck of The Year and FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says it deserved it.
Serena Williams is trading in her Aston Martin for a Lincoln.
Lincoln is continuing a return to using proper names for its models with the debut of the 2019 Nautilus at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The MKC is Lincon’s smallest model, but the compact SUV is one of its top sellers and a gateway for new buyers to the brand’s more expensive offerings, like the Continental and Navigator.
Lincoln is hoping to recapture the full-size American luxury SUV segment it created two decades ago with the 2018 Lincoln Navigator making its debut at the New York International Auto Show.
Lincoln Chief Exterior Designer Earl Lucas discusses the styling of the all-new 2018 Navigator