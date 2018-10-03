This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The Jaguar I-Pace is Tesla's first challenger in the luxury electric car segment and a charmer, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.
We sit down with Rivian Automotive CEO RJ Scaringe, who plans to reveal a luxurious off-road electric pickup and SUV at the Los Angeles auto show in November.
Volkswagen’s work truck of the future has a very retro look.
Audi unveiled its hotly-anticipated E-Tron SUV on Monday night, and it looks surprisingly conventional given its role as the company’s vanguard into the high-end electric car arena, where it will do battle with the head-turning Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace.
Ford has released the first image of its upcoming “Mustang-inspired” electric SUV.
Mercedes-Benz is showing its hand in the high stakes, high end electric car game.
Dyson, the British company best known for its ground-breaking vacuum cleaners, said Thursday that it has submitted a planning application to expand facilities at a former British military airfield to develop electric vehicles.