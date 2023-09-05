Expand / Collapse search
Presidential Primaries

Ramaswamy blasts Zelenskyy's 'ballot box shakedown' amid request for US to help fund Ukraine's election

The GOP hopeful vowed the US won't be 'Uncle Sucker' under his watch

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his request for additional funding from the U.S. in order to conduct its own election during its war with Russia, calling it a "ballot box shakedown."

"Zelenskyy’s veiled threat to forgo democratic elections in Ukraine unless the American people foot the bill and cough up another $135 million in funding represents a new level of extortion of the United States," Ramaswamy said in a press release first obtained by Fox News Digital. 

"Our nation is being duped by a leader in Ukraine willing to sacrifice his own nation’s credibility as a ‘democracy’ in a gambit to secure even more money from U.S. taxpayers. This is wrong."

DECONSTRUCTING THE FIRESTORM OF VIVEK RAMASWAMY'S ISRAEL COMMENTS

Vivek Ramaswamy at event

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over what he calls a "ballot box shakedown" of the U.S. ( Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The political outsider said that while Russian President Vladimir Putin has "acted in a craven manner, but that shouldn’t trick the U.S. establishment into adopting the false narrative that Zelenskyy is a paragon of democratic leadership. He is not." 

"In a span of just two years, Zelenskyy has made moves that bear a striking resemblance to the tactics employed by Vladimir Putin: Zelenskyy’s actions include the banning of 11 opposition parties and the consolidation of all state media into a single entity. These actions not only mirror Putin’s refusal to register opposition parties but also extensive government control over the media landscape," Ramaswamy said. "We have more than fulfilled U.S. commitments to Ukraine in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, even as we have badly violated James Baker’s February 1990 ‘Not One Inch’ commitment to the Soviet Union’s then-President Mikhail Gorbachev about limiting NATO expansion."

CLIP OF 18-YEAR-OLD RAMASWAMY ASKING 2004 HOPEFUL AL SHARPTON ABOUT LACK OF ‘POLITICAL EXPERIENCE’ GOES VIRAL

Zelenskyy speaking

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is requesting additional aid from U.S. and Europe to fund his country's upcoming election. (Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

If elected president Ramaswamy vowed the U.S. "will be Uncle Sucker no more."

"With over $135 billion in funding already provided, Ukraine should easily be able to allocate 0.1 percent of that to pay for their election," Ramaswamy asserted. "Of course, the mainstream media and the establishment will say that any money the U.S. sends to support Ukraine is strictly ‘itemized and audited’ so that it can’t be used that way. This is a joke funnier than any Zelenskyy could have written in his prior career as a comedian. Don’t forget that in June, the Pentagon itself discovered an ‘accounting error’ that artificially created an extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine without Congressional approval. The notion that all money and military equipment being sent to Ukraine is being carefully tracked is deeply dishonest. Americans deserve the TRUTH."

RAMASWAMY ENDS RAP BATTLE WITH EMINEM, WILL STOP PERFORMING SONG ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL: ‘I’LL RESPECT HIS WISHES'

Vivek Ramaswamy at Fox News debate

GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has been an outspoken critic of the U.S. funding that has gone to Ukraine during its war against Russia. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ramaswamy's condemnation of Zelenskyy's request comes after Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. expressed his own desire for Ukraine to conduct its own election next year during his visit to the war-torn nation

"We need an election in Ukraine next year. I want to see this country have a free and fair election even while it is under assault," Graham said recalling his conversation with Zelenskyy. 

In a recent interview, Zelenskyy said "I gave Lindsey a very simple answer very quickly" and estimated that elections during peacetime cost 5 billion hryvnia, or $135 million, saying, "I don't know how much is needed in wartime," 

"So I told him that if the US and Europe provide financial support…" Zelenskyy said about his conversation with Graham, adding "I will not take money from weapons and give it to elections. And this is stipulated by the law."

