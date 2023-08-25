Republican National Committee picks Houston to host 2028 presidential nominating convention

The Republican National Committee on Friday named Houston, Texas as host city for their 2028 presidential nominating convention.

The news was announced in a release following a vote by the RNC's 168 committee members. Houston was one of three finalists to host the 2028 convention, along with Miami, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee.

"I am excited to announce Houston as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention," said RNC Charwoman Ronna McDaniel. "After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028. The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee’s footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

Houston hasn't hosted a national party presidential convention since 1992, when then-President George H.W. Bush was re-nominated as the GOP standard-bearer in the now shuttered Astrodome. Houston last held a Democratic National Convention in 1928.

The city bid for next year's Democratic presidential nominating convention, but earlier this year the DNC announced it would hold its 2028 event in Chicago.

The RNC's vote took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the national party committee held its annual summer meeting in the city that will host its 2024 convention.

The RNC decision on the site of the 2028 Republican National Convention comes two days after Fox News hosted the first 2024 GOP presidential nomination debate in Milwaukee.

The Republicans and Democrats often — but not always — hold their presidential nominating conventions in crucial general election battleground states.

Wisconsin is such a state, but Illinois, where the Democrats are holding their 2024 convention, is reliably blue.

While Houston is a Democratic-leaning city, Texas has long been considered a solidly red state.