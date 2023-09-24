Sen. Tim Scott vows to 'complete the wall' at US-Mexico border

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said he would finish what former President Donald Trump started at the U.S.-Mexico border and complete the wall construction if elected in 2024.

Scott made the statement during a Sunday morning appearance on Fox News, telling host Griff Jenkins that Democrats don't understand the border issue. He went on to blast the Biden administration for selling supplies that had been intended for the construction of the wall.

"Washington is out of touch with the rest of the nation. One of the reasons we need change in the nation's capital is that Washington is so consistently broken that the American people don't trust the people in Washington. I understand that," Scott said.

"As a guy who spends some time in Washington, but a whole lot of time in South Carolina, I can just say to the leaders of this nation today, bless your heart, which is a Southern way of saying you guys just don't get it," he added.

Scott went on to praise Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his migrant bussing program, which has woken up deep blue cities across the country to the realities of the border crisis.

"Biden refuses to fix a fixable problem at our southern border," Scott said, adding that it would be fixed "not by selling the construction material to finish the wall – that's what he's doing – but by using the construction material to complete the wall," he said.

While Scott is targeting Biden, he remains locked in a contested Republican presidential primary in which former President Donald Trump is miles ahead of the other candidates. Only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump have consistently polled in the double digits in the primary.

Scott's appearance came more than a week after he opened up about his relationship status on the campaign trail. Scott has never been married and says he is now dating a "lovely Christian girl."

"As a guy who was raised in a single-parent household mired in poverty, I understand that devastation when a family breaks up. I live with the consequences of a father who was not there. I made a commitment to make sure that never happened in my life," Scott highlighted. "I’m so thankful to know a risen savior that has helped guide my way, and I’m so thankful that he’s allowed my life to intersect at the right time with the right person. And I just say, praise the living God."