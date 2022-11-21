Casey DeSantis is the wife of the 46th Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. The former television host and cancer survivor has helped start many different initiatives in the time her husband has been in office. DeSantis and her husband have three children together: Madison, Mason and Mamie.

DeSantis was born in Ohio and went to school at the College of Charleston in South Carolina where she received her bachelor’s degree in economics.

DeSantis worked for the PGA tour as an on-air host and then worked for two Florida television stations where she held numerous roles like assignment reporter, police beat reporter, weekend anchor and morning anchor. She received an Emmy Award for her work in television.

While supporting her husband duties, the First Lady of Florida has launched many initiatives of her own. As a cancer survivor herself, who was declared cancer free in February 2022, she has put a large emphasis on funding cancer research and helped secure $100 million research funding and care out of the 2022-2023 budget.

Another initiative launched by DeSantis is the Resiliency Florida Initiative, which was started in February 2021. This program partners with athletes, including but not limited to Tom Brady, David Beckham and Peyton Manning to address mental health.

DeSantis also worked with the Department of Education to ensure Character Education Standards are taught in K through 12 schools, which hopes to help kids learn and understand the importance of resiliency, responsibility and respect.

Her husband, the Republican candidate was re-elected for his second term during the 2022 midterm elections, where he defeated his Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist.