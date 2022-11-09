Veterans Day 2022: True ways to honor a veteran today

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

OUR NATION'S HEROES - Today, Nov. 11, is chance to say "thank you" to those who have served America. Here are five things to do and say to honor America's heroes. Continue reading…

FAMILY TIES - Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the election win by his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as the state's first female governor. She's not only making history, she's following in his footsteps. Continue reading…

HOLD MY BEER - A bar owner was caught on video sprinting after runaway beer kegs that began rolling down the street in a must-see video. Continue reading…

'WILD POLICE CHASE' - Travis Pastrana is honoring America’s veterans by chasing a World War II veteran around a Texas town in a police car. But it’s all for fun and a good cause. Continue reading…

'BANE OF MY EXISTENCE' - A TikTok video has sparked, once again, the "reclined seat" debate after a viral moment showed one traveler's reclined airplane seat angling over the tray behind him during in-flight mealtime. Continue reading…

CARS WORTH CASH - These used vehicles are worth more than they were three years ago. Check out the top 10 here, plus the percentage and dollar amount of the depreciation. Continue reading...

DAD'S SECRET STASH - A Chinese lottery player reportedly won $30 million and plans on hiding the jackpot from his wife and children. He even donned a yellow mascot costume that fully hid his face and body when he claimed his prize. Continue reading...

LADY LUCK - Woman wins $300,000 on a lottery scratch-off shortly after claiming another six-figure prize that same day. Continue reading…

PERK UP! - Whether it’s stovetop kettle, French press, pour-over, cold brew or another method, people are joining in on the trend of brewing a cup of joe without a coffee machine. Continue reading...

'TRULY GRATEFUL' – Four military recruits were surprised with full-tuition scholarships to their schools of choice when they attended the New York Jets' annual Salute to Service football game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Nov. 6. Continue reading...

MEET THE AMERICAN - Christian soldier Sgt. Alvin York inspired the nation in two world wars. His actions, for which he earned the Medal of Honor, still astound Americans today. Continue reading…

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Ethel Mertz, an "older gal with plenty of spunk," is a nine-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever mix who has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago from Texas and brought to New York. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - This recipe for toasted pumpkin seeds from Credicott's cookbook, "The Healthy Gluten-Free Life," uses pumpkin pie spice, salt and chili powder for seasoning. Try the recipe...

