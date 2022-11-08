Delaware woman collects $100,000 from winning lottery scratch ticket, then wins more money on same day

As Americans learn that a winning ticket was sold in California for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, another lucky game-of-chance winner has been revealed, this time from Newark, Delaware.

"A 70-year-old woman from Newark, who wished to remain anonymous, was thrilled to discover she was a $100,000 winner after scratching two $100K ULTIMATE CASH Instant Game tickets she purchased from Speedy Gas in Newark," the Delaware Lottery website noted.

After about a week, the woman visited lottery headquarters to claim her top prize, the lottery website said. The site also noted that the woman commented that "it was her biggest win since she began playing the Delaware Lottery seven years ago."

On her way home, the woman decided to celebrate her win by purchasing three "Serious Money" tickets from the N. Dover Tiger Mart in Dover, Delaware.

The Delaware Lottery identified the date of her second purchase as Oct. 20, 2022.

"Amazingly, one of the tickets turned out to be a $300,000 top prize winner," the website said.

"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it," the woman said, according to the website.

"When I scratched the $300,000 winning SERIOUS MONEY ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity."

The website noted that when she was asked if she had anything to say about her two big wins, the individual said, "Just that I love scratching Instant Game tickets!"

She indicated that she will put most of her winnings toward her retirement, the site noted.

It was the same store where, two years earlier, she had purchased another scratch-off ticket that was a $100,000 winner.

This lucky Delaware woman is not the only recent septuagenarian to win big money twice.

In May 2019, 72-year-old Peggy Dodson won $1 million from a "Max-a-Million" scratch-off lottery ticket that she bought at a Pennsylvania convenience store.

It was the same store where, two years earlier, she had purchased another scratch-off ticket that was a $100,000 winner, as CNBC.com reported.

Meanwhile, whoever holds the winning ticket in Tuesday morning's drawing for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is yet to be revealed.

Only one ticket matched all six numbers to claim the top prize, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

The winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with the Powerball of 10.

The grand prize has an estimated cash value of $997.6 million.

Twenty-two other tickets sold across the country won the Powerball Match for $1 million prizes — while one ticket that was sold in Florida won the Power Play Match for a cash value of $2 million.

The Powerball jackpot is the largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history and the largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history.