Labrador retriever mix rescued from Texas and now in New York needs a loving home

A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021.

"This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the love and attention she deserves," reads Ethel's biography on PetFinder, a company that operates the largest online pet adoption website serving all of North America.

Lovingly named Ethel Mertz — after the character from the classic TV sitcom, "I Love Lucy" — the senior pup has been with Badass Animal Rescue in Brooklyn, New York, for 18 months.

Ethel arrived in the Big Apple after the rescue's executive director Krista Almqvist and team met her during a rescue mission in Dallas, Texas, Almqvist told Fox News Digital.

Ethel has lived with other dogs in the home and does well with dogs close to her size, the staff also told Fox News Digital. She doesn't fair well in environments with smaller dogs or smaller animals in general.

"Ethel gets along well with all people and is working on her leash skills around other dogs in the city," Almqvist shared in a bio of Ethel that was emailed to Fox News Digital.

Almqvist continued, "While Ethel has some allergies, they are under control, and she lives a very full life both exploring the streets of [Brooklyn] with her foster brother and relaxing at home in her favorite sun spot."

"This senior lady has been waiting for someone to come along and realize what a treasure she really is," the staff also said.

She's "a goofy and loving dog who is up for anything (outdoor adventures or belly rubs and naps)."

November is National Senior Pet Month — a reminder that many older cats and dogs are in shelters waiting to be adopted.

That's according to National Today, a San Francisco, California-based website that announces calendar observances and national days.

"With the advancement and growth of veterinary medicine, funding and research over the past few decades, our pets are living longer, healthier and happier lives than ever before," according to the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association in Indianapolis.

"While this is wonderful for the human-animal bond, it also means we should be aware of normal aging changes and things we can do as pet owners to make life a little more comfortable for our senior pets."

Anyone interested in adopting Ethel can visit badassanimalrescue.com/find-a-dog for more information.

