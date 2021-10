Flavor-packed toasted pumpkin seeds for National Pumpkin Seed Day

Toast up some pumpkin seeds ahead of National Pumpkin Seed Day on Oct. 6.

This recipe for toasted pumpkin seeds from The Healthy Gluten-Free Life cookbook by Tammy Credicott only takes about five minutes to prep.

"Great by themselves, sprinkled on salads, or tossed on butternut squash soup, these spiced pumpkin seeds deliver great taste and nutrition," says Credicott. Feel free to tweak the seasonings as you see fit for your personal palate.

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 TBSP coconut oil

2/3 cup shelled, raw green pumpkin seeds

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp chili powder

Instructions: