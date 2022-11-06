Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes

Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor and celebrate military veterans — anyone who has served in the United States' Armed Forces. It is a federal holiday in the U.S. that deserves more attention than it gets.

We celebrate it annually on Nov. 11 because on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918, World War I hostilities ceased between the Allied Powers and Germany.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11 was meant to celebrate world peace and the end of the first World War.

In 1926, Congress officially recognized it with a resolution. Less than two decades later, World War II broke out and peace was no more.

Then, in 1954, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day — and later that year President Eisenhower, who himself served as Supreme Allied Commander during WWII and is one of only five five-star U.S. generals — issued the first Veterans Day proclamation.

But how do we observe Veterans Day beyond the token comment, "Thank you for your service"?

When you grasp the import of the day, you can feel paralyzed over how best to demonstrate gratitude, especially if you don’t have a service member in your immediate family.

Yet there are wonderful ways to remember, teach our children and take action on Veterans Day. Here are five.

1. Put out an American flag

Hang a flag outside your home.

Don’t have a flagpole? Put some smaller flags in the ground.

This activity is great for little kids. You can sing American songs as you do it and talk about why Veterans Day is important to remember.

But even if you don’t have littles in your home, this small act can make an impact on your neighbors.

One woman in Florida started doing it three years ago — and now several homes in her neighborhood have started doing it, too.

It just took one person to start the trend. Maybe that one person can be you.

2. Express your family’s thanks in words and pictures — and remember veterans’ family members, too

Do a quick search online and download some USA coloring sheets. You don’t have to know a veteran personally.

No doubt the local American Legion, as well as nursing homes near you, will know veterans who would love to receive mail.

It can be hard even for adults to figure out what to say to a veteran — and pictures can say a thousand words.

A sincere "Thank you for your service" is a good start, but below are some other options too. Don’t be shy about sharing a kind word with a veteran’s spouse, children, or caregiver either.

Service is a team effort — and whole families share the burden of preserving our country’s freedoms.

— "Excuse me, sir, I just wanted to say I saw you wearing that ball cap, and I really appreciate your service to our country."

— "I really respect you, ma’am. I can’t imagine the risks you had to take and the sacrifices you had to make to protect our country. Thank you."

— "You are a great example to me. You chose to put our country before yourself, to defend all that America stands for. Thank you."

— "You signed up to risk your life for us and for freedom. Wow. Thank you."

3. Share your leftover Halloween candy with veterans through Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude (OG) is on a mission to thank every military member in uniform who serves our nation or has served America.

Since 2003, OG has sent 3.5 million care packages to active duty, disabled and family members of veterans.

One veteran said one of the most precious care packages he received while deployed was from OG.

Package up some of your leftover Halloween candy, email candy@operationgratitude.com to see if any other supplies are needed, and add some thank you cards.

Adults can write notes and children can dictate words of appreciation to parent scribes. Drawing pictures and coloring sheets are encouraged!

4. Donate a wreath; sign up for Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

WAA coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

You can join by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath at a cemetery near you or volunteering.

On December 18, tens of thousands of Americans will volunteer to lay privately donated wreaths on the graves of service members at veterans’ cemeteries.

You can also donate a wreath to a veteran cemetery and gift a wreath to a service member still living.

This makes for a great Veterans Day practice that turns into a December holiday gift.

5. Wear celebratory clothing to show your support for veterans

There are many ways to "wear your support on your sleeve" … or on your hats or tees.

Pull out some red, white or blue on November 11, don a freedom-centered slogan or purchase new veteran-appreciating apparel.

This makes for great conversation starters and helps you identify others with whom you share common love for all who have served our country with honor and bravery.

And as a bonus …

Read aloud some notable Veterans Day speeches.

To start, here are a few:

— Excerpt from President Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, 1865.

— Congress’s first recognition of November 11th, 1926.

— President Eisenhower’s first Veterans Day Proclamation, 1954.