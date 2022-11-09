Huckabee win: Sarah Huckabee Sanders follows in dad’s footsteps as Arkansas governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected the first female-elected governor in Arkansas on Tuesday night in the midterms — making history.

The office was once held by her father, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Former Gov. Huckabee was the 44th governor of Arkansas and held office from 1996 to 2007.

The former governor joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss his daughter’s historic win — and what it means to him to share this connection with her.

"It is historic — first-time ever for a father-daughter in the same state," he said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will move into the governor’s mansion in Little Rock, Arkansas, a place she lived as a young teen when her father was governor.

Former Gov. Huckabee said it will be strange to visit her there, but said that her children won’t have unique hide-and-seek spots — as Sarah Huckabee already knows the best ones.

"It’ll be fun for me to watch that as the grandfather," he said.

When asked his advice for the newly elected governor, Mike Huckabee said she should be true to the state of Arkansas.

"Love the people — serve them regardless of whether they voted for her," he said.

"In fact, spend more time trying to serve the people who didn’t vote for her — and prove that she’s the governor for everybody."

He advised the governor-elect to make decisions for the greater good of Arkansas, not as political moves.

Former Gov. Huckabee pointed out that the lieutenant governor of the state is also a female — making this the first time both leadership roles are held by females.

Speaking of his daughter again, he said, "She will bring the heart of a mom and that’s something that will be different and new," he said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had been favored heavily to win the race. She defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones; the race also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington, as the Associated Press noted.

Sanders regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the "radical left."

She served as White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.