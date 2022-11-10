These 5 used vehicles are worth more than they were 3 years ago

Used car prices have finally started to level off and settle down after a more than a year of shortages driving them to record levels, but there are a few that may never be what used to be called "cheap" anytime soon.

A new review by iseecars.com's of over three million transactions involving 2017 to 2019 model year vehicles discovered several are holding their value significantly better than the others.

A few are even worth more than they were new.

The study, which adjusted the original prices for inflation and eliminated low volume and out of production models, determined that the average five-year depreciation now stands at 33%, compared to 40% last year, but several models have done much better than that.

CAR AND TRUCK PRICES ARE FINALLY COMING DOWN

The persistently popular Jeep Wrangler topped the charts with deprecations of 7.3% and 8.7% for the two-door and four-door models, respectively, and were followed by the Porsche 911 at 14.6%.

Here's the full top 10 showing both the percentage and dollar amount of the depreciation:

1. Jeep Wrangler (2-door) 7.3%/$2,361

2. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (4-door) 8.7%/$3,344

3. Porsche 911 14.6%/$20,634

4. Toyota Tacoma 14.9%/$5,926

5. Honda Civic 16.3%/$4,237

6. Subaru BRZ 18.2%/$5,985

7. Ford Mustang 19.4%/$7,528

8. Toyota Corolla 19.8%/$4,617

9. Nissan Versa 19.9%/$3,183

10. Chevrolet Camaro 20.2%/$7,981

Shorten the timeframe, however, and iseecars.com found that the Porsche and Jeeps are among five cars that have actually increased in value over the past three years, since they were purchased new in 2019.

THE CLASSIC JEEP CJ RETURNS IN A SHOCKING WAY

The 911 leading the way with a 5.7% adjusted return on the initial investment.

1. Porsche 911 5.7%/$11,373

2. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2.5%/$883

3. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (4-door) 2.0%/$880

4, Porsche 718 Cayman 1.8%/$1,342

5. Jeep Wrangler (2-door) 0.3%/$90

"This is unprecedented in used vehicle pricing. Finding multiple 3-year-old used models worth more than their new MSRP is something we’ve not seen before," iseecars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said.

Back on the five-year depreciation list, the BMW 7-Series can be found at the deep end of the money pit with a depreciation of 56.9%, just ahead of the Maserati Ghibli's 56.3% dip and the Jaguar XF's 54% drop.

1. BMW 7 Series 56.9%/$61,923

2. Maserati Ghibli 56.3%/$51,168

3. Jaguar XF 54.0%/$36,081

4. INFINITI QX80 52.6%/$44,265

5. Cadillac Escalade ESV 52.3%/$55,128

6. Mercedes-Benz S-Class 51.9%/ $65,375

7. Lincoln Navigator 51.9%/ $41,426

8. Audi A6 51.5%/$33,331

9. Volvo S90 51.4%/$32,321

10. Ford Expedition 50.7%/$32,674