Olympics

US Olympian Sammy Sullivan says Army service helped her win bronze medal for rugby

Representing her country as an athlete and soldier 'brings tears' to her eyes, Sullivan tells Fox News Digital

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Sammy Sullivan, rugby sevens Olympic medalist, on how military service motivates her Video

Sammy Sullivan, rugby sevens Olympic medalist, on how military service motivates her

The Army captain shares how her role as an Army captain has fueled her love for the game, and how both her rugby and military teams have supported her.

The U.S. women’s rugby team made America proud by bringing home the bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The rugby sevens' bronze medal match against Australia on July 30 stunned viewers, with the team scoring a game-winning conversion as the clock ran out.

Standout Sammy Sullivan, 26, brought an extra air of patriotism to the rugby field.

In addition to being an Olympic medalist, Sullivan also serves as a captain in the United States Army, leading fans on social media to call her "Captain America."

sammy sullivan us womens rugby at the olympics

Sammy Sullivan, No. 4 of Team United States, celebrates as she runs in to score her team's second try during the Women’s Pool C match against Brazil on day two of the Olympic Games on July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Cpt. Sullivan expressed her excitement about clinching a medal at this year’s games after starting her rugby career at West Point in 2016.

"The Army, to me, is the ultimate team."

"I spent my full four years there playing rugby," she said. 

"It's where I first discovered rugby, because I played soccer my whole life."

Sullivan, who is currently based in Chula Vista, California, revealed that she "always had a call to serve," as her dad was a Special Forces Green Beret.

"Seeing the level of bonds and connections that he had with people at work just really appealed to me, as someone who always thrived in a team sport environment," she said. 

sullivan family in army uniform

Sullivan's brother, left, and father, center, both served in the Army. (Sammy Sullivan)

"The Army, to me, is the ultimate team, so I knew I always wanted to go into that, which is why I chose the military academy."

From West Point, Sullivan was commissioned as an engineer officer and was eventually stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado as a route clearance platoon leader, which she described as "the most fun time of my life."

While serving, she continued driving to Denver three times a week to keep up with rugby.

"In the background, I had this other dream of going to the Olympics as a rugby sevens player," she said.

sammy sullivan with army rugby team

Sammy Sullivan is pictured with the U.S. Army rugby team after a win. (Sammy Sullivan)

When USA Women’s 7s Head Coach Emilie Bydwell called Sullivan to discuss playing for the team, she applied to the World Class Athlete program, which allows Army soldiers to compete and serve their nation as Olympians.

"Getting accepted into the World Class Athlete program was a massive honor for me," she said.

The program has allowed Sullivan to compete and train full-time with the USA rugby team for the last two years, ultimately leading her to the Olympics.

The now-Olympic bronze medalist said that making the podium with her team "doesn’t feel real" and that she’s "still riding the high."

Team United States celebrate victory at the olympics

Team United States celebrates victory as they pose for a photo after the Women's Rugby Sevens Quarter Final match between Team Great Britain and Team United States on July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"And [I’m] really missing my teammates," she added. "I feel like I have separation anxiety from them, because we've worked so hard and spent every day with each other for years."

Sullivan’s other teammates, her fellow Army brothers and sisters, have shared their support. "They're just so beyond proud of me," she said.

From field to field

Sullivan spoke about how being active in the Army translates to her performance on the rugby field.

"[Rugby is] a combat sport. There's a lot of adversity that happens on the field, but it's that type of adversity that brings teammates and sisters (that's what I call them) closer together," she said. 

"And that's exactly what happens in the Army, too." 

"You go through these adverse situations together, whether it's field training in sub-zero weather, or ultimately deploying and serving our nation – it’s something that not a lot of people on this earth can say they do," she continued. 

"I'm really proud to be a part of that community that serves our nation."

sammy sullivan lifted by teammates during rugby sevens game

Kristi Kirshe No. 12 and Alev Kelter No. 5 lift Sammy Sullivan No. 4 of the United States Women's National Team for a lineout during a women's Pool C match between France and USA on July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.  (Alex Ho/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Through rugby, Sullivan said she’s learned a lot about leadership and how to be resilient in tough situations.

"Rugby has taught me a lot about myself, how I handle stress, and has made me a better officer," she said. 

Sullivan said her favorite part of playing rugby at the international level is saluting the American flag before a finals game while the national anthem plays.

"Getting to show my patriotism in that way and how proud I am to not only represent my country as an athlete, but also as a United States Army soldier brings tears to my eyes every time," she said.

‘How exciting’

This year’s games have brought in the largest number of female athletes in history, with an equal 50/50 split between men and women, according to the Olympics.

U.S. women’s rugby has also made history, as Emilie Bydwell became the first female rugby head coach to win an Olympic medal.

Head coach Emilie Bydwell of Team United States womens rugby

Head coach Emilie Bydwell of Team United States watches a Women's Medal Semi Final rugby 7 match between New Zealand and the United States on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Alex Ho/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

"I feel like people are finally starting to see just how exciting women's sports can be and how much emotion is put into it, how much grit, how much aggression and power," Sullivan said.

"It's OK to be strong and powerful and feminine and beautiful – and all those things can happen at once."

  • young sammy sullivan and her dad running
    Image 1 of 2

    "It's OK to be strong and powerful and feminine and beautiful – and all those things can happen at once," Sullivan said. (Sammy Sullivan)

  • sammy sullivan and her father in uniform
    Image 2 of 2

    Sullivan shared a message with other young girls that "playing like a girl is how you want to play." (Sammy Sullivan)

For young girls today, Sullivan said she hopes the U.S. women’s rugby team can illustrate how "playing like a girl is how you want to play."

Finding an outlet

Even Olympians need to blow off some steam, especially when thrown into high-pressure competition.

"You can start going down a really dark path when your whole identity and your whole success is wrapped up in your sport, and I think even Olympians feel that," Sullivan said.

Outside of rugby, she has shared her love of building with Legos as her own outlet, to help her disconnect from the sport.

"Legos for me is something that helped me to not put my full identity into rugby," Sullivan told Fox News Digital.

sammy sullivan cries after olympics win

United States' Sammy Sullivan reacts as she joins her teammates after they won the women's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between the United States and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on July 30, 2024. The U.S. won the game 14-12. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

"I would encourage every young, old and new athlete out there to find something that sparks your joy outside your sport."

As the Paris Olympics comes to a close, Sullivan said she has the 2028 Los Angeles games in view.

sammy sullivan after women's rugby victory

Sammy Sullivan No. 4 of Team United States celebrates following victory during the Women's Rugby Sevens Bronze medal match between Team United States and Team Australia on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In the meantime, the Army captain hopes to give back to the military community and share her story with other service members and recruits who are looking to "pursue both dreams."

"The Army does such a good job of supporting us in all of our endeavors," she said. "Any job you can think of, there's a way the Army can tie into that."

Sullivan added that she hopes people "come out in droves" to watch the rugby team's games throughout the season, since they will need "all of America's support to go for gold in 2028."

"This sport means so much to me and this team means so much to me," she said. 

"As long as they'll have me, I'm going to keep playing."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.