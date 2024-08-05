Olympics chocolate chip muffins go viral as they entice Paris athletes with 'insane' quality

The surprise "star" of the Paris Olympics may not be a single athlete or athletes.

It may be a chocolate chip muffin, as Fox News Digital has previously reported.

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen made the sweet treat a viral sensation. While Olympians have been critical of the food at the Olympic Village, the chocolate chip muffin seems to be the exception.

It started on July 25 with Christiansen's TikTok video review of the food he sampled at the Olympic Village — with multiple viral moments occurring regularly since then.

He praised the chocolate muffin, or "choccy muffin," describing it as "insane."

"11/10," he said.

Then came several other videos from Christiansen solely dedicated to the chocolate chip muffin.

It's now led to an explosion of chocolate chip muffin content on social media — from chefs sharing recipes to bakeries looking to cash in on the chocolate chip muffin craze.

Christiansen, 27, may not have been a household name outside his native Norway, but the world seems to know him now by his unofficial Olympic nickname: "the Muffin Man."

Olympians from various sports have sought him out – as well as the much-praised chocolate chip muffin – at the Olympic Village.

New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt shared a five-second TikTok video of himself standing with Christiansen while holding one of the chocolate-chip muffins.

American swimmers Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil shared their own review of the muffin on Weitzeil's TikTok page.

Huske raved about the muffin, saying it "tastes just like cake."

But she gave it a score of nine out of 10, noting that it wasn't warm.

Weitzeil compared it to a chocolate chip muffin from Costco but said the Olympic Village favorite has "more fudginess to it."

She gave it the same score as Huske.

Australian swimmer Brianna Throssell was initially less enamored by the chocolate chip muffin she sampled in a video posted on her TikTok page, calling it "average" before being directed to bite into its gooey center. She then modified her answer.

"I think it's pretty good," she said.

Other Olympians to have sampled the chocolate chip muffin on social media are Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom and Lina Nielsen, a hurdler for Great Britain.