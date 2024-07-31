Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

US women's rugby sevens star Ilona Maher has 1 word to describe taste of victory

Spiff Sedrick delivered the winning try and conversion to help USA to a bonze medal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Team USA women’s rugby sevens squad pulled off an incredible bronze medal victory over Australia on Tuesday after Spiff Sedrick ran the length of the field to help secure the win.

It was the first rugby sevens medal in Team USA – men’s or women’s. The Americans won the match 14-12.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ilona Maher raises her hands

Ilona Maher, #2 of Team United States, celebrates following victory during the Women's Rugby Sevens Bronze medal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Ilona Maher, who has become a social media sensation over the course of the Paris Olympics, posted a selfie on X and revealed in one word what victory tastes like.

"Delicious," she wrote in a post with her biting the medal.

Maher was awestruck as Sedrick bounced two would-be tacklers and ran down the field for the try. Sedrick also nailed the conversion.

"I was kind of like, ‘What is this? No way?’ It was crazy because I was like, ‘No, there’s no way this is happening,'" Maher said after the match. "And then for her to have to make the kick as well, and she’s not our kicker."

SIMONE BILES APPEARS TO FIRE BACK AT FORMER TEAMMATE'S CRITICAL REMARKS AFTER WINNING GOLD

Ilona Maher runs

Ilona Maher, #2 of Team United States, runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Emma Uren, #7 of Team Great Britain, during the Women's Rugby Sevens Quarter Final match between Team Great Britain and Team United States on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 29, 2024 in Paris. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Maher became the breakout social media star of the Paris Games so far, but the devastating quarterfinals loss to Great Britain was a test for her as she has worked through ways to stay sharp mentally in trying times. Keeping it light on social media and staying focused on the task at hand paid dividends.

"I wanted to be good at social media — and I do a lot of social media — but also be a very good rugby player," she said. "And that was important to me.

"It was important for me to show I am funny but I’m also the real deal and I also a very good rugby player. And so it was important for me to show that you can be anything. You can be beast, beauty, brains."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USA rugby bronze medal team

Bronze medalists of Team United States pose after the Women's Rugby Sevens medal ceremony following the Women's Rugby Sevens matches on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Maher can also now call herself an Olympic medalist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.