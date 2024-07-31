US women's rugby sevens star Ilona Maher has 1 word to describe taste of victory

The Team USA women’s rugby sevens squad pulled off an incredible bronze medal victory over Australia on Tuesday after Spiff Sedrick ran the length of the field to help secure the win.

It was the first rugby sevens medal in Team USA – men’s or women’s. The Americans won the match 14-12.

Ilona Maher, who has become a social media sensation over the course of the Paris Olympics, posted a selfie on X and revealed in one word what victory tastes like.

"Delicious," she wrote in a post with her biting the medal.

Maher was awestruck as Sedrick bounced two would-be tacklers and ran down the field for the try. Sedrick also nailed the conversion.

"I was kind of like, ‘What is this? No way?’ It was crazy because I was like, ‘No, there’s no way this is happening,'" Maher said after the match. "And then for her to have to make the kick as well, and she’s not our kicker."

Maher became the breakout social media star of the Paris Games so far, but the devastating quarterfinals loss to Great Britain was a test for her as she has worked through ways to stay sharp mentally in trying times. Keeping it light on social media and staying focused on the task at hand paid dividends.

"I wanted to be good at social media — and I do a lot of social media — but also be a very good rugby player," she said. "And that was important to me.

"It was important for me to show I am funny but I’m also the real deal and I also a very good rugby player. And so it was important for me to show that you can be anything. You can be beast, beauty, brains."

Maher can also now call herself an Olympic medalist.

