Super Bowl LIII: Most uniquely searched recipes by state

The Super Bowl has become as much a part of Americana as apple pie, baseball and rock and roll. And whether you're a sports fan or not, it's an excuse to go to a party, host a party, or at least pull up a seat at a bar and chow down to your heart's content.

This year, Americans are expected to spend $14.8 billion on the game, for an average of $81.30 per person, with much of that spending on food and drink, according to the National Retail Federation. That's down slightly from 2018, when they spent $15.3 billion — but as many as 6 million fewer people are expected to watch this year's game, perhaps getting tired of watching the Patriots win (errr, play) so often.

With 60.9 million expected to attend a party, another 44 million expected to host a party and an additional 13 million expected to watch at a bar, Americans have been searching far and wide for dishes to make or eat this Sunday. And it's not just nachos, some wings and beer anymore — Americans are getting more exquisite and creative with their cuisine.

Google Trends has compiled a list of "the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes," and "buffalo chicken dip" is the winner hands down, with it being an above-average searched-for food in eight states. The top dessert recipes around the country are cakes and cupcakes, including, of course, football cupcakes (Hawaii's favorite).

Buffalo chicken dip may be delicious, but Americans throughout the country are showing off their culinary prowess, including some notable states such as Colorado (broccoli cheese soup), Iowa (Irish stew) and Utah (with its bacon-wrapped smokies).

Though your menu is only limited by your imagination, here is a list of the recipes earning above-average search results in every state to help get you started on planning your football feast.

Alabama: White chicken chili

White chicken chili Alaska: Nachos

Arizona: Cake

Arkansas: Fried chicken wings

California: Baked chicken breast

Colorado: Broccoli cheese soup

Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip

Delaware: Chocolate peanut butter cake

Washington, DC: Bagel pigs in a blanket

Florida: Cake

Georgia: Buffalo chicken dip

Hawaii: Football cupcakes

Idaho: Salads

Illinois: Jalapeno poppers

Indiana: Fried rice

Iowa: Irish stew

Kansas: Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky: Taco salad

Louisiana: Cupcakes

Maine: Paella

Maryland: Pizza

Massachusetts: Gluten free pretzels

Michigan: Pizza

Minnesota: Tacos

Mississippi: Granola bars

Missouri: Broccoli cheese soup

Montana: Lentil soup

Nebraska: Pigs in a blanket

Nevada: Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip

New Hampshire: Cakes and cupcakes

New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico: Pea and peppercorn mash

New York: Spinach dip

North Carolina: Cobb salad

North Dakota: Baked nachos

Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma: Chicken noodle soup

Oregon: Banana bread

Pennsylvania: Chicken wings

Rhode Island: 7-layer dip

South Carolina: Turkey chili

South Dakota: Cupcakes

Tennessee: Cake

Texas: Spinach dip

Utah: Bacon wrapped smokies

Vermont: Lasagna

Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Washington: Cakes

West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip

Wyoming: Cakes

