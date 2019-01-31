Super Bowl LIII: Craziest prop bets you can make

The Super Bowl is normally one of the busiest days for casinos and this year is expected to be no different, as Americans are expected to bet a record $6 billion on this year's game. And much of that $6 billion won't be spent on just whether the winner will be the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots – it will go towards prop bets.

Officially known as a "proposition bet" or a side bet, prop bets are placed either before or during a game and usually do not directly affect the outcome of the game. Think of it as a way to make a little extra money and hedge around the main bet.

Prop bets have increased in popularity over the years, with an increasing number of gamblers looking at placing a wager on the total number of points scored (over/under), the length of the national anthem or who scores the first touchdown. But as the popularity has increased, the prop bets offered have gotten more extreme.

European sportsbook Bookmaker.eu (note: don't try to access this at work) has compiled a list of some of the most outlandish prop bets being offered this year.

Who is the first person the winning QB thanks in their on-field post-game interview? (CBS Broadcast)

God +800

Wife/Family +160

Teammates -160Coach +700

Fans +800

Any other +1300

Will the winning team accept the offer to visit the White House?

Yes -950

No +551

What food will Trump serve the winning football team?

U.S. fast food/Pizza -150

Mexican food +900

Chinese food +600

Indian Food +1500

Italian +150

Sushi +2000

Total Tweets from Trump on Super Bowl Sunday (All Day 02/03/2019)

Over 9.5 +434

Under 9.5 -649

The number of times “Government Shut down” is mentioned? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Over .5 +262

Under .5 -353

The number of typos in Donald Trump’s Tweets on Super Bowl Sunday? (All Day 02/03/2019 Deleted Tweets count)

Over .5 +212

Under .5 -296

Will Brady lead NE from behind in the 4th quarter/overtime to win?

Yes +400

No -650

Who gets the first sack Suh or Donald?

Ndamukong Suh +155

Aaron Donald -210

Will a FG or PAT hit the uprights? (All Attempts count) (Crossbar does not count)

Yes +1000

No -3500

Number of overturned challenges?

Over 1 +155

Under 1 -200

Will a team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +500

No -800

Will a play that Tony Romo predicts result in a touchdown?

Yes +200

No -280

Will Kylie Jenner appear on camera? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show DOES count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +155

No -200

Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show?

Yes +1000

No -2500

Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?

Yes +2000

No -7000

Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? (Must be during the halftime show)

Yes +1200

No -2500

Will a SpongeBob inflatable or costume be used during the halftime show?

Yes +500

No -700

Will SpongeBob take a knee during the halftime show in protest? (Must appear for action)

Yes +3000

No -20000

How many people will watch Super Bowl LIII according to Nielsen?

Over 108.5 Million -115

Under 108.5 Million -115

What will the U.S. household Rating for Super Bowl LIII be?

Over 45.5 +120

Under 45.5 -150

What will the Length of the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIII be?

Over 110 seconds -115

Under 110 seconds -115

Will Gladys Knight forget or omit any words during the National Anthem?

Yes +155

No -200

Will any scoring drive be shorter than the time it takes to sing the National Anthem?

Yes +155

No -200

Will the word “deflategate” be mentioned during the Live Broadcast?

Yes +800

No -1500

Will the roof of the stadium be closed at the kickoff of the Super Bowl?

Yes +200

No -250

Will any player give a game ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown?

Yes +300

No -400

Will it be mentioned that Brady was drafted 199th? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +500

No -800

Will the missed Pass interference call against the Saints be mentioned? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +155

No -200

What will be the first song Maroon 5 plays during the halftime show?

Moves Like Jagger +600

Girls Like You +600

One More Night +200

Payphone +900

Sunday Morning +900

This Love +1800

She Will Be Loved +1500

Sugar +550

Don’t Wanna Know +800

Field +700

Will it be mentioned that Todd Gurley & Sony Michel were teammates at Georgia? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)

Yes +300

No -500

Will both Gurley and CJ Anderson have a rushing TD?

Yes +500

No -800

Which team will score first?

Patriots -125

Rams +105

What will the first score of the game be?

Touchdown -190

Field Goal or Safety +150

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes -170

No +135

Will the Patriots score in both halves?

Yes -2000

No +874

Will the Rams score in both halves?

Yes -1600

No +779

Will the Rams score in every quarter?

Yes +154

No -195

Will the Patriots score in every quarter?

Yes +131

No -165

Which team will be penalized first?

Patriots +105

Rams -135

Which team will use a time out first in the game?

Patriots +110

Rams -140

Which team will score the longest FG in the game?

Patriots +105

Rams -135

What will the first scoring play be?

Patriots Field Goal +400

Patriots Safety +5000

Patriots Touchdown +160

Rams Field Goal +450

Rams Safety +5000

Rams Touchdown +175

What will the Rams first scoring play be?

Field goal +180

Safety +8000

Touchdown +125

Rams will not score +200

What will the Patriots first scoring play be?

Field goal +170

Touchdown +130

Safety +6000

Patriots do not score +200

What will the last scoring play in the game be?

Patriots Field Goal +450

Patriots Touchdown +180

Patriots Safety +10000

Rams Touchdown +165

Rams Field Goal +450

Rams Safety +1000

Which team will reach 10 points first?

Patriots -125

Rams -110

Neither +5000

Will there be overtime?

Yes +658

No -1200

What side will the Super Bowl Coin toss land on?

Heads -103

Tails -103

Will the team that chooses the coin toss be right?

Yes -105

No -105

What will the first turnover in the game be?

Fumble +175

Interception -150

No Turnover in the game +500

Will there be a score in the first 5 ½ minutes?

Yes +101

No -132

Will there be a score in the first 7 ½ minutes?

Yes -245

No +190

Will either team score 3 unanswered times?

Yes -253

No +196

Total punts in the game by both teams?

Over 7.5 +127

Under 7.5 -160

Team to use the first time out in the game

Patriots +110

Rams -140

Will there be a Defensive or Special Teams TD?

Yes +183

No -235

Odds to win the Super Bowl MVP

Tom Brady -120

Jared Goff +225

Aaron Donald +1210

CJ Anderson +2129

Sony Michel +1210

Todd Gurley +1792

James White +2075

Brandin Cooks +4500

Julian Edelman +4500

Robert Woods +5000

Stephen Gostkowski +5000

Rex Burkhead +6500

Aqib Talib +5000

Dante Fowler Jr. +8000

Rob Gronkowski +4000

Chris Hogan +10000

Cory Littleton +10000

Kyle Van Noy +10000

Trey Flowers +10000

Cordarelle Patterson +15000

Donta Hightower +15000

Devin McCourty +25000

Gerald Everette +25000

Philip Dorsett +25000

Tyler Higbee +25000

Field-Any other +1332

