Super Bowl LIII: Craziest prop bets you can make
The Super Bowl is normally one of the busiest days for casinos and this year is expected to be no different, as Americans are expected to bet a record $6 billion on this year's game. And much of that $6 billion won't be spent on just whether the winner will be the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots – it will go towards prop bets.
Officially known as a "proposition bet" or a side bet, prop bets are placed either before or during a game and usually do not directly affect the outcome of the game. Think of it as a way to make a little extra money and hedge around the main bet.
Prop bets have increased in popularity over the years, with an increasing number of gamblers looking at placing a wager on the total number of points scored (over/under), the length of the national anthem or who scores the first touchdown. But as the popularity has increased, the prop bets offered have gotten more extreme.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL SUPER BOWL LIII COVERAGE
European sportsbook Bookmaker.eu (note: don't try to access this at work) has compiled a list of some of the most outlandish prop bets being offered this year.
Who is the first person the winning QB thanks in their on-field post-game interview? (CBS Broadcast)
God +800
Wife/Family +160
Teammates -160Coach +700
Fans +800
Any other +1300
Will the winning team accept the offer to visit the White House?
Yes -950
No +551
What food will Trump serve the winning football team?
U.S. fast food/Pizza -150
Mexican food +900
Chinese food +600
Indian Food +1500
Italian +150
Sushi +2000
Total Tweets from Trump on Super Bowl Sunday (All Day 02/03/2019)
Over 9.5 +434
Under 9.5 -649
The number of times “Government Shut down” is mentioned? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)
Over .5 +262
Under .5 -353
The number of typos in Donald Trump’s Tweets on Super Bowl Sunday? (All Day 02/03/2019 Deleted Tweets count)
Over .5 +212
Under .5 -296
Will Brady lead NE from behind in the 4th quarter/overtime to win?
Yes +400
No -650
Who gets the first sack Suh or Donald?
Ndamukong Suh +155
Aaron Donald -210
Will a FG or PAT hit the uprights? (All Attempts count) (Crossbar does not count)
Yes +1000
No -3500
Number of overturned challenges?
Over 1 +155
Under 1 -200
Will a team owner be on the sideline at any point during the game? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)
Yes +500
No -800
Will a play that Tony Romo predicts result in a touchdown?
Yes +200
No -280
Will Kylie Jenner appear on camera? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show DOES count. From Kick off until game completion)
Yes +155
No -200
Will Travis Scott be shirtless at any moment during the halftime show?
Yes +1000
No -2500
Will Adam Levine be shirtless at any moment during the half time show?
Yes +2000
No -7000
Will Andre 3000 join Big Boi on stage? (Must be during the halftime show)
Yes +1200
No -2500
Will a SpongeBob inflatable or costume be used during the halftime show?
Yes +500
No -700
Will SpongeBob take a knee during the halftime show in protest? (Must appear for action)
Yes +3000
No -20000
How many people will watch Super Bowl LIII according to Nielsen?
Over 108.5 Million -115
Under 108.5 Million -115
What will the U.S. household Rating for Super Bowl LIII be?
Over 45.5 +120
Under 45.5 -150
What will the Length of the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIII be?
Over 110 seconds -115
Under 110 seconds -115
Will Gladys Knight forget or omit any words during the National Anthem?
Yes +155
No -200
Will any scoring drive be shorter than the time it takes to sing the National Anthem?
Yes +155
No -200
Will the word “deflategate” be mentioned during the Live Broadcast?
Yes +800
No -1500
Will the roof of the stadium be closed at the kickoff of the Super Bowl?
Yes +200
No -250
Will any player give a game ball to a fan after scoring a touchdown?
Yes +300
No -400
Will it be mentioned that Brady was drafted 199th? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)
Yes +500
No -800
Will the missed Pass interference call against the Saints be mentioned? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)
Yes +155
No -200
What will be the first song Maroon 5 plays during the halftime show?
Moves Like Jagger +600
Girls Like You +600
One More Night +200
Payphone +900
Sunday Morning +900
This Love +1800
She Will Be Loved +1500
Sugar +550
Don’t Wanna Know +800
Field +700
Will it be mentioned that Todd Gurley & Sony Michel were teammates at Georgia? (Must be during CBS live broadcast. Halftime show does not count. From Kick off until game completion)
Yes +300
No -500
Will both Gurley and CJ Anderson have a rushing TD?
Yes +500
No -800
Which team will score first?
Patriots -125
Rams +105
What will the first score of the game be?
Touchdown -190
Field Goal or Safety +150
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes -170
No +135
Will the Patriots score in both halves?
Yes -2000
No +874
Will the Rams score in both halves?
Yes -1600
No +779
Will the Rams score in every quarter?
Yes +154
No -195
Will the Patriots score in every quarter?
Yes +131
No -165
Which team will be penalized first?
Patriots +105
Rams -135
Which team will use a time out first in the game?
Patriots +110
Rams -140
Which team will score the longest FG in the game?
Patriots +105
Rams -135
WILL THE PATRIOTS LOSE THE SUPER BOWL? OMINOUS 'MADDEN' SIMULATION HAS RAMS WINNING CLOSE GAME
What will the first scoring play be?
Patriots Field Goal +400
Patriots Safety +5000
Patriots Touchdown +160
Rams Field Goal +450
Rams Safety +5000
Rams Touchdown +175
What will the Rams first scoring play be?
Field goal +180
Safety +8000
Touchdown +125
Rams will not score +200
What will the Patriots first scoring play be?
Field goal +170
Touchdown +130
Safety +6000
Patriots do not score +200
What will the last scoring play in the game be?
Patriots Field Goal +450
Patriots Touchdown +180
Patriots Safety +10000
Rams Touchdown +165
Rams Field Goal +450
Rams Safety +1000
Which team will reach 10 points first?
Patriots -125
Rams -110
Neither +5000
Will there be overtime?
Yes +658
No -1200
What side will the Super Bowl Coin toss land on?
Heads -103
Tails -103
Will the team that chooses the coin toss be right?
Yes -105
No -105
What will the first turnover in the game be?
Fumble +175
Interception -150
No Turnover in the game +500
Will there be a score in the first 5 ½ minutes?
Yes +101
No -132
Will there be a score in the first 7 ½ minutes?
Yes -245
No +190
Will either team score 3 unanswered times?
Yes -253
No +196
Total punts in the game by both teams?
Over 7.5 +127
Under 7.5 -160
Team to use the first time out in the game
Patriots +110
Rams -140
Will there be a Defensive or Special Teams TD?
Yes +183
No -235
Odds to win the Super Bowl MVP
Tom Brady -120
Jared Goff +225
Aaron Donald +1210
CJ Anderson +2129
Sony Michel +1210
Todd Gurley +1792
James White +2075
Brandin Cooks +4500
Julian Edelman +4500
Robert Woods +5000
Stephen Gostkowski +5000
Rex Burkhead +6500
Aqib Talib +5000
Dante Fowler Jr. +8000
Rob Gronkowski +4000
Chris Hogan +10000
Cory Littleton +10000
Kyle Van Noy +10000
Trey Flowers +10000
Cordarelle Patterson +15000
Donta Hightower +15000
Devin McCourty +25000
Gerald Everette +25000
Philip Dorsett +25000
Tyler Higbee +25000
Field-Any other +1332
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia