Small-town diner produces 5th lottery winner in 2 years as customer hits $2M jackpot

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A diner known for its streak of lottery luck has once again served up a big winner.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced last week that a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Old South Diner in Nantucket, Massachusetts — marking the fifth million-dollar prize linked to the location in just two years.

The winning ticket belonged to Mary Haley, a longtime Nantucket resident, news outlet Nantucket Current reported.

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"It’s very exciting to have a local resident win," Haley told the outlet.

The victorious numbers for the drawing were 7, 21, 55, 56 and 64 — with a Powerball of 26 and a 4X Power Play.

Old South Diner has become a lucky spot for lottery players on the island.

The location is one of the top-performing lottery retailers in Massachusetts — ranking in the top 10% statewide, the Current noted.

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Since its streak of big wins began in March 2024, lottery sales at the diner have surged by 37%, increasing its share of the local market, the outlet said.

The run of luck started when a $1 million scratch ticket was sold there in March 2024, followed by a $2 million winner in June and another $1 million prize in August of the same year.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mary Haley and the diner for comment.

"The more tickets a store sells, the more likely they are to have a big winner," Rachel Guerra, the Massachusetts Lottery's deputy director of communications, told the Current.

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Fox News Digital previously reported on people winning lotteries by using ChatGPT.

In September, Tammy Carvey, 45, of Wyandotte, Michigan, won a Powerball jackpot of $100,000.

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"Tammy Carvey turned artificial intelligence into a real-life win when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize with a set of numbers generated by ChatGPT!" Michigan Lottery said in an X post.

Carvey is not the first to win the lottery by using ChatGPT.

Carrie Edwards, a grandmother from Midlothian, Virginia, won $150,000 in September 2025. Her Power Play option ultimately tripled her $50,000 winnings to $150,000.

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Edwards donated her entire Powerball prize to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Shalom Farms and the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

Bonny Chu and Deirdre Bardolf, both of Fox News Digital, contributed reporting.